Chunks of an alien world may be buried underground

An intriguing new theory has emerged linking the origins of the moon with unexplained and enormous blobs of rock deep underneath the Earth. Keith Lynch explains.

It sounds crazy. Billions of years ago, the alien planet Theia collided with the infant Earth. The collision threw up unimaginable amounts of debris that ultimately coalesced into the moon.

But the remains of Theia, a new theory suggests, may have sunk deep into the Earth and manifested as mysterious rock structures nearly 3000kms down.

These structures have been linked to some of the biggest volcanic eruptions on record. And New Zealand sits on the remains of such a volcanic plume.

The origins of the Moon

A variety of different theories have been proposed to explain where the Moon came from. They include:

Fission theory: This was proposed by Charles Darwin’s son George. The idea was that the young planet Earth spun extremely quickly, and eventually threw off part of its mass which turned into the moon. The site of the Earth’s wound was the Pacific Ocean, Darwin proposed.

Capture theory: the moon was zooming past the earth and captured by its gravity. This theory had its merits. The Earth's moon is unusually large for a moon or satellite – if it formed somewhere else, that mystery is solved.

Accretion theory: this suggested that the Earth and Moon emerged from matter orbiting a black hole. This one was a long shot. The obvious problem is there’s no black hole anywhere nearby.

The Apollo missions ultimately threw cold water on the fission and capture theories. It turned out the Moon’s rocks were far older than those found in the Pacific Ocean. The rocks also revealed that the Moon is almost chemically identical to the Earth. They couldn’t have formed separately.

These findings led to a period of prolonged head scratching.

Then a new idea emerged. The Moon, it was proposed, was formed when a rock about the size of Mars smashed into the ancient, still forming, Earth about 4.5 billion years ago.

The rock was named Theia after a Greek titaness, who was the mother of Selene, the goddess of the Moon.

The impact, it was proposed, threw up huge amounts of debris and rock, which eventually formed the Moon.

This theory has been widely accepted, but a question remains: Where is Theia?

The mysterious blobs deep in the Earth

There are two gigantic, continent-sized, blobs of rock buried about 3000kms beneath Earth (at what’s called the core-mantle boundary), below Africa and the Pacific Ocean.

The lower mantle is made up of solid rock, Professor Alan Collins of Adelaide University explains, while in the other core, there's so much pressure and heat that rock flows like water.

We can’t go down there for a look, so it’s hard to be entirely sure just what these structures are, how big they are, or how long they’ve been there.

There are clues though. Some scientists believe that magma can, and has, moved up through the mantle to the surface (it’s then called lava). These volcanic plumes can ultimately result in huge eruptions. (This theory remains controversial within the scientific community.)

It is believed, from gathering samples from Iceland and Samoa, that these blobs have been around since when the moon was formed.

Supplied The structure of the Earth.

Our understanding of these rock blobs is based on the use of seismic waves. Essentially when waves from earthquakes pass through the Earth, scientists develop maps of the planet’s makeup, similar to how medical doctors use X-Rays.

The correct name for the structures is large low-shear-velocity provinces or LLSVPs, or as Collins says: “the world’s worst acronym”.

This particular name is used as seismic waves move through these bodies of rock at a different speed to their surroundings. This signals the LLSVPs are different to what’s around them. They are unique rock formations.

One theory on their origins suggests they are the final resting place of huge chunks of the Earth’s crust pushed down through the subduction process.

For example, off the east coast of New Zealand, there’s a subduction zone, where slabs of the crust are slowly being pushed down deeper into the Earth. These slabs of rock may end up deep down in the planet.

“We know roughly how big they are and what they are. But the data needs to be taken with a grain of salt,” says Professor Hrvoje Tkalčić, the Head of Seismology & Mathematical Geophysics at The Australian National University.

Next Animation Studio Geophysicists have found large unusual structures near the Earth's core.

The New Zealand connection

Throughout the world, there’s a load of what’s called large igneous provinces, or LIPs. These are essentially enormous rock or land masses formed when magma rushes to the planet’s surface.

Last year research emerged that shows New Zealand sits above such an ancient volcanic plume that ultimately created the Hikurangi Plateau.

The research from Tim Stern and Simon Lamb of Victoria University suggested the earth’s deep interior is “churning like a lava lamp” with bubbles of fluid rock moving towards the surface.

Previous research has suggested the majority of these LIPs have been generated by volcanic plumes that rise at the edges of those two mysterious blobs of rock deep in the mantle.

Supplied This map shows Zealandia and the Hikurangi Plateau.

What about the moon?

At the recent Lunar and Planetary Science Conference, it was proposed that these blobs of dense rocks are, in fact, remnants of the Theia, left behind when it hit the earth billions of years ago.

Qian Yuan, a PhD student in geodynamics at Arizona State University (ASU) in the US presented what he called the “crazy” hypothesis.

Yuan explains the mass of the blobs was comparable with the estimated size of Theia.

He also outlined, using previous studies, that Theia’s mantle was likely heavier or denser than that of the infant Earth at the time of the collision. This suggests Theia’s remains could have theoretically sank deep down into the Earth itself.

So does this idea have merit?

“My first read was: it’s rubbish! But I think it’s a fascinating hypothesis,” says Collins.

It answers some questions that scientists have been asking: just why these blobs of rocks have ancient “chemical fingerprints” that’s different to the rest of the mantle.

“It’s one of those surprising hypothesis though that will need a lot more evidence to gain acceptance.”