Injured sea turtles could be saved by University's 3D-printed prosthetic fin

An Auckland researcher’s design for a prosthetic fin to help rehabilitate turtles has been approved.

Researchers from AUT BioDesign Lab designed the fin to help sea turtles that become injured by boats and fishing nets.

All seven species of sea turtles are endangered, and a damaged fin can limit swimming range and survival, along with preventing female turtles from returning to land to lay eggs.

The fin was developed by PhD student Nick van der Geest during his mechanical engineering degree under the supervision of Dr Lorenzo Garcia.

The final design is composed of a moulded polyurethane rubber fin, cast over a 3D-printed skeletal system made from titanium alloy, which is implanted into a turtle’s humerus bone via a stem implant procedure, similar to a hip implant on a human.

A robotic turtle was designed and built to test the design. The robotic turtle ‘roboturtle’ was 3D-printed from models created by van der Geest, based on real sea turtles.

The fin designs were then tested on ‘roboturtle’ in AUT Millenium’s olympic-sized pool.

The design has been approved for clinical trials and four stems have been sent to the Canary Islands, Spain to be inserted into living sea turtles.

Because the turtle must match the size of the prosthetic for it to function correctly, it is currently being trialled in one turtle, Vivo, at the CRFS Centre for the Recovery of Wild Fauna, Tenerife, Canary Island, van der Geest said.

”It’s really important that the implant matches perfectly,” van der Geest said, “normally you’d receive the injured turtle, measure it and make an implant to fit.”

NICK VAN DER GEEST/Supplied A robotic turtle fitted with the prosthetic fins.

The Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital in Australia and the New Zealand Centre for Conservation Medicine (NZCCM), based in the Auckland Zoo, have also approached AUT about the fins.

Van der Geest hopes the next step will be for wildlife rescue centres and veterinarians around the world to be able to print new prosthetic fins to fit injured turtles.