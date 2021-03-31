First interstellar comet to visit our Solar System may never have passed close to any star

Newly-published research suggests the first confirmed interstellar comet to pass through our Solar System was so pristine it may never have passed close to a star.

After comets approach the Sun many times their surfaces go through changes that hide their original appearance and make-up. A true pristine comet has yet to be encountered and explored.

Comet 2I/Borizov (I for interstellar, 2 for the second interstellar object to have been identified) was discovered by amateur astronomer Gennady Borisov in August 2019 from an observatory in Crimea.

It was only the second case of a small body known to have entered the Solar System from interstellar space. The first was 1l/Oumuamua, which was first seen in October 2017 and had the characteristics of an asteroid and did nothing that suggested it was a comet.

Stuff These two images, taken by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, show Comet 2I/Borisov appearing near a background galaxy (left) and soon after its closest approach to the Sun in December 2019.

Using major astronomical facilities in Chile, researchers studied 2I/Borizov to understand its dust properties.

In an article published in Nature Astronomy, they report they found the dust in the comet’s coma – the cloud of gases surrounding the nucleus – was made up of compact “pebbles” with radii of more than 1mm.

Interstellar wanderers, such as 2I/Borizov provided a rare opportunity to study the building blocks of planets from other solar systems, the researchers said.

The second group of researchers measured the polarised light scattered by the dust grains of 2I/Borizov. The grains seemed to be uniform in nature, implying the comet was more pristine than typical comets

The aspects of 2I/Borizov they were looking at were found to be quite different to those aspects generally seen in comets in our Solar System, with the exception of the unusually bright comet Hale-Bopp, which was closest to Earth in 1997.

WILLIAM HARTMANN/MICHAEL BELTON/AP This 2018 illustration depicts the Oumuamua interstellar object as a pancake-shaped disk. A study published in March 2021 says the mystery object is likely a remnant of a Pluto-like world and shaped like a cookie.

Hale-Bopp was believed to have appeared close to our Sun only once before that approach and its material was “quite pristine”, but the study of 2I/Borizov suggested it was even more pristine, the researchers said in their report in Nature Communications.

It may represent the first truly pristine comet ever observed.

Previously, Nasa reported 2I/Borizov had a higher concentration of carbon monoxide than any comet seen within about 300 million kilometres of the Sun.

Comets were snowballs of ice, dust and frozen gas. When totally frozen (or “inactive”), they were about the diameter of a small town, but when heated by the Sun their tails could extend for millions of km, Nasa said.

Measurements of 2I/Borisov showed it was nearly 1km across, meaning it was relatively small.