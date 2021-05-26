Live: Supermoon turns a stunning red in rare spectacle not seen in decades ... Follow Live

In pictures: Supermoon rises over New Zealand, starting with lunar eclipse

23:28, May 26 2021
RICKY WILSON/STUFF
The first shots of the supermoon rising into the skies before the total lunar eclipse.

For the first time in 40 years, a blood supermoon is rising over New Zealand.

The rare supermoon and lunar eclipse combination is quite a spectacle, piquing the interest of astrophotographers and amateur photographers around the country.

The lunar eclipse will last for about five hours, beginning shortly before 9pm and reaching totality between about 11.11pm and 11.25pm.

Here are some shots of the moon from around the country.

Send your photos and videos of Wednesday night’s blood supermoon to newstips@stuff.co.nz.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff
Ricky Wilson/Stuff
MARK GEE
RICKY WILSON/STUFF/Stuff
Ricky Wilson/Stuff
Tom Lee/Stuff
Ricky Wilson/Stuff
Ricky Wilson/Stuff
Tommy Lee/Stuff
KEVIN STENT/Stuff
Brendan Larsen Photography/Supplied
LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff
Grant Birley/Supplied
Stephen Voss/Supplied
Tom Lee/Stuff
Tom Lee/Stuff
Tom Lee/Stuff
Ricky Wilson/Stuff
Ricky Wilson/Stuff
Stuff