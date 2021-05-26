In pictures: Supermoon rises over New Zealand, starting with lunar eclipse

The first shots of the supermoon rising into the skies before the total lunar eclipse.

For the first time in 40 years, a blood supermoon is rising over New Zealand.

The rare supermoon and lunar eclipse combination is quite a spectacle, piquing the interest of astrophotographers and amateur photographers around the country.

The lunar eclipse will last for about five hours, beginning shortly before 9pm and reaching totality between about 11.11pm and 11.25pm.

Here are some shots of the moon from around the country.

READ MORE:

* Live: After 40 years, rare blood supermoon lights up night sky

* Stargazers, here's what to expect as a rare blood supermoon gets set to light up NZ's sky

* Blood supermoon visible for the first time in 40 years, how to capture it

* Taranaki residents will have to be quick to see super blood moon arising



Send your photos and videos of Wednesday night’s blood supermoon to newstips@stuff.co.nz.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The blood supermoon lights up the sky on May 26, 2021.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The supermoon turns red on May 26, 2021

MARK GEE Mark Gee from The Art of Night captures the eclipse.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF/Stuff The partial eclipse is rapidly approaching the full eclipse.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The earth's shadow moves over the moon ahead of the blood supermoon.

Tom Lee/Stuff Earth's shadow moves over the moon during the blood supermoon on May 26, 2021

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Earth's shadow moves over the moon during the blood supermoon.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The blood supermoon eclipse underway.

Tommy Lee/Stuff The supermoon sits high in the sky over Waikato on May 26, 2021

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The moon rise at 4.40pm over Palmer Head Fortress, Wellington.

Brendan Larsen Photography/Supplied Wednesday night's supermoon photographed from Taranaki by Brendan Larsen Photography.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The supermoon viewed from Auckland this evening.

Grant Birley/Supplied Grant Birley’s shot of the supermoon taken just outside of Te Kauwhata.

Stephen Voss/Supplied Telescopes set up at University of Canterbury Mount John Observatory in Tekapo to view the blood supermoon.

Tom Lee/Stuff A supermoon seen from the southern slopes of Mt Pirongia rises over the Waikato ahead of a lunar eclipse creating a rare blood supermoon.

Tom Lee/Stuff Another shot of the supermoon in the Waikato.

Tom Lee/Stuff The supermoon rising over the Waikato, seen from the southern slopes of Mt Pirongia.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The supermoon photographed from Auckland on Wednesday afternoon.