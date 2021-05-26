In pictures: Supermoon rises over New Zealand, starting with lunar eclipse

For the first time in 40 years, a blood supermoon is rising over New Zealand.
The rare supermoon and lunar eclipse combination is quite a spectacle, piquing the interest of astrophotographers and amateur photographers around the country.
The lunar eclipse will last for about five hours, beginning shortly before 9pm and reaching totality between about 11.11pm and 11.25pm.
Here are some shots of the moon from around the country.
Send your photos and videos of Wednesday night’s blood supermoon to newstips@stuff.co.nz.