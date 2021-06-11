'Cool' and 'weird' newly discovered exoplanet could have water clouds and a tail, researchers say

A “cool” newly discovered planet outside our solar system is ripe for studying, with researchers predicting it may have water clouds and even a tail.

The exoplanet – which is a planet beyond our solar system – called TOI-1231 b was located about 90 light-years away from Earth by Nasa’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS). Bigger than Earth but smaller than Neptune, researchers are calling it “a sub-Neptune”.

The planet orbits around a red dwarf star – smaller but with a longer life-span than the Sun – in just 24 days, and takes 3.5 hours to cross the face of its star – called a transit.

University of New Mexico assistant professor Diana Dragomir​, who helped measure the radius and mass of the planet, explained it was eight-times closer to its star than Earth was to the Sun, but its temperature was similar to that of Earth “thanks to its cooler and less bright host star”.

Sub-Neptune had a temperature of 60 degrees Celsius, making it one of the coolest small exoplanets discovered so far. Its low density indicated it was surrounded by “substantial atmosphere” rather than it being a rocky planet.

While researchers had uncovered a significant amount of detail about the planet already, so many unknowns remained.

Previous research of similar exoplanets – one called K2-18 – suggested there could be water in the planet's atmosphere.

NASA/JPL-Caltech An artist’s rendering of TOI-1231 b, a Neptune-like planet located about 90 light-years away from Earth.

Dr Jennifer Burt, an exoplanet researcher at Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and the lead author of a study on this planet, said observations would determine how common – or rare – water clouds forming around these temperature worlds were.

“TOI-1231 b could have a large hydrogen or hydrogen-helium atmosphere, or a denser water vapor atmosphere,” Dragomir said.

“Each of these would point to a different origin, allowing astronomers to understand whether and how planets form differently around M dwarfs [red dwarfs] when compared to the planets around our Sun, for example.”

There was also the possibility that the planet could have a tail, Nasa’s Pat Brennan explained. The velocity with which the star and planet duo were moving away from Earth might result in hydrogen atoms escaping the planet’s atmosphere, creating a tail on the planet.

These atoms were usually almost impossible to detect, but Brennan explained TOI-1231 b’s speed saw hydrogen atoms shift out of phase with the blocking material – outer wisps of Earth’s atmosphere and interstellar gas. The Hubble Space Telescope (HST), which was launched into Earth’s orbit in 1990s, would be able to detect this.

The telescope would be used to observe the planet towards the end of June. The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), which was expected to launch in October this year, would also be used.

Dragomir said observations from the HST would begin to answer any questions they had about the planet and star, and the JWST would provide an even more thorough look at the atmosphere.

Exoplanets discovered in the last two decades varied significantly from the planets in our own solar system, according to Burt.

“They’re full of planets between the size of Earth and Neptune on orbits much shorter than Mercury’s, so we don’t have any local examples to compare them to.”

Burt said this new planet was “weird” but it was “one step closer to being somewhat like our neighbourhood planets”.

“Compared to most transiting planets thus far, which often have scorching temperatures in the many hundreds of thousands of degrees, TOI-1231 b is positively frigid.”

Dragomir said this new planet joined the ranks of two or three other exoplanets nearby that would be scrutinised by the space telescopes for years to come.