Early Antarctic dog food was as good as today's but the hardworking huskies were underfed

There would have been no tougher environment for a working dog, but the huskies on the early Antarctic expeditions were drastically underfed – so much that they even resorted to eating their own excrement.

Analysis of a century-old dog biscuit suggests the sledge dogs were being given the right type of food, but were just not given enough of it.

Researchers from Canterbury Museum, Lincoln University and University of Otago studied the content of a 100-year-old Spratt’s dog cake, which were used during Scott's and Shackleton’s expeditions as they were easy to transport, required no preparation and did not perish.

They found that although the biscuits were nutritious when compared to modern dog food, the rations were far too low.

To match the energy intake needed by modern sledge dogs, the huskies on the early Antarctic expeditions would have needed to eat between 2.6kg and 3.2kg of the dog cakes a day.

However, historic accounts suggest rations on some expeditions were only around 0.5kg of biscuits, and were sometimes as low as 0.3kg.

Supplied Dr Jill Haley, curator of human history at Canterbury Museum, with one of the Spratt’s dog cakes.

University of Otago researchers used laser-based analysis to determine the composition of the materials in the cake, down to micron resolution.

They identified a number of constituents including wheat, oats and bone.

Dr Craig Bunt, associate professor of animal science at Lincoln University, compared the cakes with similar foods, including modern dog food, and calculated how many kilojoules of energy each biscuit would have provided.

The findings have been published in Polar Record and lead author Dr Jill Haley, curator of human history at Canterbury Museum, said dogs were a vital part of those historic expeditions.

Supplied Dogs were vital to the early Antarctic expeditions but were drastically underfed.

“The early explorers valued their dogs, not just for pulling sledges but for their companionship in the bleak isolation of Antarctica,” said Haley, who curated Canterbury Museum’s 2018 exhibition Dogs in Antarctica: Tales from the Pack.

“Our analysis of a partially crumbled Spratt’s dog cake, one of four cared for by Canterbury Museum, found that the contents of the cakes weren’t that different to modern dog biscuits.

“However, the quantity dogs were fed on the expeditions didn’t provide enough fuel for their high-energy activities.”

Stuff Capitan Scott's dogs on Quail Island, possibly from the second batch of 14 dogs that went south in 1911.

Pet food was a relatively new invention in the early twentieth century, but it was seen as superior to feeding dogs table scraps or letting them scavenge for themselves.

Spratt’s dog cakes were used on two Arctic polar expeditions before they were taken south by Captain Robert Falcon Scott’s Discovery expedition (1901–1904).

The expedition’s 18 sledge dogs were fed the biscuits alongside dried fish from Norway.

However, they all died after consuming rancid fish on a sledging expedition.

The dogs of Scott’s Terra Nova expedition (1910–1913) were only fed Spratt’s biscuits, but on rations of just 0.3 kg each per day they became desperately hungry, even eating their own excrement.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Osman was one of the dogs on Scott’s 1910 Terra Nova expedition.

Among the pack was “Osman the Great”, thought to be Scott’s favourite dog.

Ernest Shackleton took Spratt’s dog cakes on his Nimrod (1907–1909) and Endurance (1914–1917) expeditions, but the dogs were also fed seal meat, blubber and pemmican, a high-energy mix of fat and protein.