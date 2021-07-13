Prototype base isolation system for houses can stop earthquake damage

Canterbury university structural engineering lab manager John Maley, engineering PhD student Tom Francis, and structural engineering professor Tim Sullivan with the prototype room on the “shake table”.

Researchers have developed a prototype system that can stop residential homes from being damaged in powerful earthquakes.

A team at the University of Canterbury, led by structural engineering Professor Tim Sullivan, have developed a low-cost base isolation system for residential homes.

The prototype has been installed on a single timber-frame room, which has then been placed on a “shake table” – a machine that can recreate ground movements during an earthquake.

Results so far had shown the room with the system did not need repairs after being subjected to shaking comparable to the 2010 and 2011 Canterbury earthquakes, the 2016 Kaikōura earthquake and an Alpine Fault scenario.

READ MORE:

* Art is once again being created at Bill Sutton's former home

* Better quake engineering will save lives

* Secrecy over future use of three Christchurch heritage buildings



Charlie Gates and Philip Matthews Memorials to a tragedy and the departure of a rebuild power broker in this bonus episode of Munted, a series about the aftermath of the Canterbury earthquakes.

Sullivan said his goal was to keep the prototype system low-cost, about $15,000 for a three-bedroom house.

“We think what we’ve come up with will prevent damage, and it doesn’t cost an arm and a leg,” he said.

Base isolation systems had traditionally been used in commercial buildings.

For example, the Christchurch City Council recently decided to fund the base isolation of the Robert McDougall Art Gallery, a controversial decision that would cost ratepayers $11.8 million.

Sullivan hoped his system would help avoid costly repairs for homeowners and stressful insurance claims after an earthquake.

The 2010 and 2011 Canterbury earthquakes led to more than 650,000 insurance claims and combined payouts of more $31 billion, according to the Insurance Council of New Zealand.

Sullivan said those numbers needed to be reduced.

“Research has shown that the most upsetting thing for a lot of people wasn’t the earthquake itself, it was dealing with insurance claims,” he said.

“If we can avoid that, then I think there will be psychosocial benefits.”

Sullivan has applied for more funding to further develop the prototype.

His team at the university comprised engineering PhD student Tom Francis, structural engineering lab manager John Maley, and Italian-based professor Andre Filiatrault.