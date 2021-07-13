Feeding habits, inquisitiveness put orca at risk of stranding, boat strikes

About 100 people have been involved in the operation to care for the orca and the search for its family.

The baby orca found stranded on a Porirua beach on Sunday is just the latest of more than 50 orca strandings recorded around the New Zealand coast over the years.

And despite regular sightings of the animals, there are thought to be at most 200 breeding adult orca in local waters.

This country has one of the highest orca stranding rates in the world, and also a high number of incidents in which orca were hit by boats, Professor Karen Stockin, research leader of the Cetacean Ecology Research Group at Massey University, said.

Ross Giblin A stranded baby orca is given a massage as rescuers continue intense efforts to keep it alive.

Orca tended to hunt for prey around a large area of coastline. They often chased stingrays in the shallows, and that could make them susceptible to stranding, Stockin said.

As well as spending time along the coastline, orca also tended to be quite inquisitive and would swim close to boats, adding to the risk of the animals being struck.

Since the Department of Conservation (DOC) started taking records, there had been more than 50 documented strandings of orca. That included several mass incidents.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF.CO.NZ A family of Orca whales visit the Port Taranaki marina in New Plymouth in March 2020.

In 1955, 17 orca died after stranding on Paraparaumu Beach on the Kāpiti Coast, 12 orca died after stranding in the Chatham Islands in 1981, nine died after stranding on a Southland beach in 2014, and in 2017 six orca stranded on a beach in eastern Bay of Plenty.

“Orca range all around the New Zealand coastline throughout the year. They go where the prey is,” Stockin said.

Orca Research Trust founder Dr Ingrid Visser said the animal found stranded along the Porirua coast belonged to the NZ coastal orca ecotype that numbered fewer than 150 animals.

The number of animals had been around that level for the past three decades, but that did not mean the population was at its optimum size.

”We've had quite a few die recently from entanglements, strandings and boat strikes. They aren’t at capacity,” Visser said.

”It’s so critical we can help this little guy.”

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF These orca swam into the Port Taranaki marina in March 2020.

Orca, which are also known as killer whales, despite actually being the largest member of the dolphin family, are listed as nationally critical. That classification was for species considered to be the most severely threatened in New Zealand, and facing an immediate high risk of extinction, DOC said.

Orca could grow to 9 metres in length. Females gave birth to their first calf between 11 and 16 years of age, and tended to do so every five years for their 25-year reproductive life span, DOC said. Gestation took 15-18 months and calves were nursed for at least a year.

Females were known to live up to 80 or 90 years, while males lived for a maximum 50-60 years.

Orca had a diverse diet and were the only cetaceans known to regularly prey upon other marine mammals, with attacks or kills documented on more than 35 species, including blue whales. Fish species were also important in orca diets.

Pods of orca were known to venture into Wellington Harbour, but rarely stuck around. In the harbour they dug the muddy sea bottom for stingrays, and were often seen herding the rays into shallow water, DOC said.