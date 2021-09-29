Kea can learn to use touchscreens, but struggle to tell screens from reality, study shows

Are parrots naive realists? Kea behave as if the real and virtual worlds are continuous.

New Zealand’s cheeky native parrots can learn to use touchscreens with their tongues, but struggle to tell the difference between screens and real life, a new study has found.

The study by University of Auckland researchers, was published in international journal Biology Letters this week.

Researchers trained a group of kea at Christchurch’s Willowbank Wildlife Reserve to operate a touchscreen laptop with their tongues, then presented them with a series of tasks that took place either fully in the real world, fully on-screen, or a mixture of both.

First, the kea observed a real ball placed onto a seesaw, which tilted so the ball would roll into one of two boxes.

They were able to correctly point out which box they thought the ball was in by touching it with their beaks.

The birds then learned to do the same task when all the elements were replaced with virtual ones on a screen.

The kea were presented with a version of the task which had the same virtual animation of the seesaw, but it now appeared to drop the ball into one of two real boxes placed in front of the screen.

Amalia Bastos/Supplied Kea from Willowbank Wildlife Reserve have been taught to use touchscreens with their tongues, in a new study.

Kea continued to select the box the ball was seemingly deposited into, which suggested they expected on-screen events to continue into the real world.

The researchers also conducted an extra experiment pitting real and virtual objects against each other to check their findings did not have a simpler explanation – like kea just picking the box balls moved closest to.

The parrots showed no preference between the real and virtual objects.

Human babies were a step above when it came to telling virtual events apart from real life.

In a similar recent study, researchers found 19-month-old babies did not expect real and virtual worlds to interact, and did not expect a virtual see-saw to deposit a virtual ball into a real box.

Co-author Patrick Wood said training the birds to operate touchscreens was an interesting challenge.

“A parrot’s beak is a lot like your fingernail, it won’t activate a touchscreen. So we had to teach them to lick the screen with their tongues.

“Once they acquired this skill, they quickly gained confidence using the touchscreens, and they really seem to enjoy it, too.”

Patrick Wood/Supplied The kea who took part in the study live at Christchurch's Willowbank Wildlife Reserve.

Lead author Amalia Bastos said their findings opened new possibilities for scientific investigations into kea behaviour and intelligence, that could rely on this technology.

“Our study validates the use of virtual reality and tasks blending the real and virtual worlds for use with this species. This potentially has implications for other parrot species as well.

“However, further work is needed to determine whether kea with extensive experience of screens might begin to dissociate the real and virtual worlds, and what types of experiences might shift their understanding of screens closer to that of human infants.”

University of Auckland Bruce the kea has lost the top half of his beak. Undaunted, he has worked out how to use pebbles to preen himself. It's thought to be the first time a kea has been observed using a tool in this way.

Kea are known for their intelligence and problem-solving abilities.

One study found they could use physical and social information to make predictions.

Another found they were able to cooperate with others and wait in order to solve a food puzzle.

Another kea living at Willowbank, called Bruce, learned to use pebbles to preen himself after losing half of his beak in an accident.