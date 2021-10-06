Scientists say Welsh 'dragon' dinosaur is new species, was the size of a chicken

Pendraig milnerae – a small dinosaur first discovered in Wales in the 1950s. Artwork by James Robbins.

The oldest-known meat-eating dinosaur discovered in the United Kingdom has been confirmed to be a new species, scientists say.

The small carnivorous dinosaur lived more than 200 million years ago, and was first discovered in a quarry in Wales in the 1950s. It was distantly related to the T. rex, and about the size of a chicken.

According to London's Natural History Museum, the dinosaur has had a mysterious past, having been lost, found, and renamed in the past 40 years.

Initially, it was thought to be part of a different group of dinosaurs altogether, but scientists have now realised it represents an entirely new species, one they’ve called Pendraig milnerae.

Pendraig means “chief dragon” in middle Welsh and milnerae was used as a nod to an influential figure in British dinosaur science: Angela Milner, who died in August.

The dinosaur's bones actually went missing within the museum for a few years and Milner managed to track them down in a drawer of crocodile material, a statement from the museum said.

It is thought the dinosaur lived between 200m and 215m years ago during the Late Triassic period. Researchers believe it had a body size similar to a chicken's, but with a long tail, which would have meant the dinosaur was about a metre-long, The Guardian reported.

Details about the new species have been published in the journal Royal Society Open Science.

Speaking to BBC News, Dr Stephan Spiekman, who is a research fellow at the Natural History Museum and was involved in the study, said that the discovery could possibly provide evidence for potential island dwarfism – which is a phenomenon sometimes seen in species that were confined to islands.

Species living on islands can become smaller due to the reduced resources available for them, as well as a lack of larger predators, the statement from the museum explains.

The small size of the dinosaur could also be because the bones are from a juvenile, and it's possible a full adult could have grown larger than the dinosaur discovered in Wales. But due to the process of fossilisation, the researchers can’t be sure.

The researchers now hope to learn more about the dinosaur, including the fauna it lived alongside, to try and prove whether its size was a result of island dwelling, the museum statement said.