Useful science: Check your cat's physical conditioning

This chunky boi looks overweight. It’s not always obvious, especially in the early stages.

New Zealand’s cats are getting heavier – chonkier,​ even – with one in four domestic cats now overweight or obese.

Worse, humans are not very good at recognising their cats are overweight or obese, numerous studies have shown.

Humans also aren’t great at estimating how much food they are presenting to their cats, especially when the diet is varied and may include dry (biscuits), wet (canned) foods, treats and kitchen scraps.

Cats evolved to eat prey, but domestic cats are now generally reliant on their owners for their nutrition.

The “ability of that human to understand when their animal is becoming overweight/obese and take appropriate action is critical”, report Rachel Forrest,​ Leena Awawdeh,​ Fiona Esam​ and others in a new article in the journal Animals.​

To sort out what’s going on, the NZ Companion Animal Trust​ funded the Furry Whanau Wellbeing Research Study​ with the Eastern Institute of Technology​ in Hawke’s Bay. They looked into human-cat behaviours using an online survey that got responses from 2358 people.

They found that about “70.2 per cent of respondents correctly indicated that cats should have ribs, hips, and a spine that are not visible but are easily felt”.

The rest disagreed or were neutral on this point – enough to suggest the need for “educational programmes for NZ cat owners that enable them to correctly identify feline BCS [body condition scoring] and detect any changes regarding their pets BCS”.

Supplied House cats are prone to obesity.

It’s not enough to cuddle or handle a cat, said Dr Fiona Esam,​ a veterinarian and the welfare and operations officer for Companion Animals New Zealand.

Evaluating a cat’s BCS is a specific process that should be undertaken about once a month, she said in an interview. “It’s a quick and easy way for guardians to make sure their cat isn’t getting too heavy or too thin.”

With the cat standing still on four legs, run your hands along the side of the ribs, she advises. “You should feel the ribs underneath here without having to push very hard.” If the cat is getting chunky, “when you put your hand on the side of the ribs, you have to really push in with your fingers to feel the ribs because you have to push through all of that fat”.

Cats have a waist. In underweight cats, it is obvious or noticeable. In ideal-weight cats, it is “seen but not pronounced”. As cats get heavier, it is “not easily seen” and then “absent”, according to the World Small Animal Veterinary Association.

Cats should also have an abdominal fat pad on their underside. In underweight cats, it’s hard to see and feel. In ideal-condition cats, it is “minimal”. With overweight cats, it is often “moderate” and sometimes “prominent” or bigger.

These conditions are well illustrated in a PDF on the WSAVA website, which can be downloaded and printed.

When it comes to serving size, the research in New Zealand cats is less complete. “The key message is knowing what you’re feeding your cat”, says Esam. If the instructions suggest one cup of dry food a day, for example, that’s fine. But if meat, scraps or treats are added, then there should probably a corresponding decrease in dry food, she says.

Companion Animals NZ is hosting an online conference on October 28-29 titled “Towards a Good Life”. Its theme is moving animal welfare away from “relieving pain and suffering” to instead proactively providing positive experiences to make animals happy. It is free.