House of Science delivers complete lessons in plastic tubs

House of Science provides "science kits" to schools all over NZ to promote scientific literacy

“I can't rave enough about these kits,” said science teacher Melinda Ellis​ after she led a class of Year 1 students through a lesson on rocketry.

These were five- and six-year-olds and the rockets were simple plastic jar devices with fins and a snub nose. The students mixed water and a portion of an Alka-Seltzer​ effervescent tablet to produce enough gas in a few seconds to pop the rockets off their “launch pads”.

Well, some fizzled and others flew more than two metres into the air. The children squealed in delight. “I wanna do it again,” one said loudly. She got to – lots of times.

Welcome to the House of Science,​ an educational charity launched in 2013. These rocketry lessons were given at Fendalton Open-air​ School in Christchurch, but there are 15 other chapters of the charity across the country doing the same things.

They’re all “getting kids excited about science”, said Christchurch general manager Neville Petrie.​

Studies show that many children have decided what careers they don’t want to pursue by age 10, he said. House of Science keeps them “focused on the idea that they could have a science career, because it’s fun and interesting”, he said. They also wanted to create science-literate citizens.

The local chapters provide participating schools everything a teacher needs to deliver the science lesson to about 30 kids. The rocketry kit, for example, had the effervescent rockets, as well as a balloon-and-pump module that demonstrated flight paths, gravity and other insights.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Teacher Melinda Ellis helps students at Fendalton Open-air school with a rocketry lesson provided by the House of Science.

There was also a water rocket set-up that launched a fizzy drink bottle about 10m into the sky and could be operated only by a teacher.

Included in the kits were child safety glasses and printed lesson sheets for the kids to fill out, in English and te reo. Teachers got an instruction manual detailing how to make the effervescent rockets fly, for example.

Crucially, the teachers also got resources on the lessons to be taught. In the case of rocketry, that was lift, thrust, weight and drag and their effect on rocket flight.

Most primary school teachers deliver the entire curriculum – spelling, arithmetic, phys ed and so forth. Many don’t have a background in thrust and drag (in a rocketry context) and need help.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Science lessons in a plastic tub. It’s hands-on learning, says House of Science Christchurch general manager Neville Petrie.

House of Science delivered to schools complete science lessons in a plastic storage tub. Everything was clean, worked, and all the consumables were provided. Schools don’t have the time or resources for this, said teacher Ellis.

But general manager Petrie had the time. That’s his job. He also picked up the kits after a week or two.

As a charitable trust, House of Science needed sponsors, especially from the corporate sector, Petrie said. They try to align donors with the subject of the kits.

These subjects included marine ecosystems, climate change, bones and skeletons, light (mirrors, lasers, prisms, the colour wheel), flotation (buoyancy, density and displacement) and so forth. There were about 40 different kits and all aimed at students in Years 1-8.

“Every kit is hands-on. It’s a great way to learn,” said Petrie, a former science teacher.

They kits were developed by teachers in House of Science HQ in Tauranga and followed the NZ curriculum. Schools paid an annual subscription fee to participate.

