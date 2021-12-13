Scientists 'move' Auckland into path of historical tropical cyclones to model impact

Tropical Cyclone Cook washed this yacht ashore at Mt Maunganui. Researchers have modelled how a storm like Cook would affect Auckland.

Scientists have developed an ingenious way to model how a massive tropical storm would smash into Auckland.

Rather than create fictional “idealised” storms and model how they would affect Auckland, they moved Auckland into the path of actual, historical storms and modelled the impacts.

The results were not pretty. If one of these ex-tropical cyclones scored a direct hit on Auckland, the damage will probably be immense. Other parts of the country will be smashed as well.

In one case, the researchers used software to move Auckland (and the whole of New Zealand) about 175 kilometres to the east. This put Auckland directly in the real-world path of ex-Tropical Cyclone Cook,​ which actually made landfall in the Bay of Plenty in April 2017.

At the time, a Stuff reporter wrote that “gusts of 209kmh were recorded at White Island and 154kmh at Cape Kidnappers in Hawke's Bay. Waves six metres high pounded coastlines around the Bay of Plenty. More than 200mm of rain fell overnight in the region.

“There were slips, floods, and downed trees and power lines. Flights were disrupted, residents evacuated, and states of emergency declared.”

Rexine Hawes/ Fairfax NZ Flooding in Matamata and Waharoa following Cyclone Cook in 2017.

Niwa researchers led by Dr Ian Boutle​ wanted very specific information for the nation's largest city. They were after “sub-kilometre or city-scale” simulations on the “potential worst-case scenario”.

If TC Cook hit Auckland, accumulated precipitation “easily exceed” 128 mm (5 inches), which indicates the situation was drastic. Historically, the most accumulated rainfall in one storm in Auckland was 114.6 mm. That was produced by ex-Tropical Cyclone Sina​ in March 1980

Wind gusts in Auckland would probably exceed 216kmh and sustained winds would probably exceed 144kmh.

Niwa/Supplied Niwa researchers moved NZ into the paths of actual tropical cyclones to model how a big storm would affect Auckland in particular. The legend is in the lower left panel. The bad Cook scenario is the top right panel labelled 2°E.

The track of TC Cook through a “moved” New Zealand has surprising impacts down country as well. In the scenario, the storm passed down the Hauraki Gulf​ and over the narrow Auckland isthmus.

This brief passage over land weakened the storm a little, but the “storm re-intensifies as it moves into the Tasman Sea, and has recovered its strongest wind-gusts just in time to make a second landfall in the Taranaki/New Plymouth area”.

“From a country-wide perspective, this is probably one of the most destructive cases possible, making landfall in two significant population centres,” the authors wrote in the journal Weather and Climate Extremes.

Cook was able to “re-develop a third time and move on to the Nelson area … for its final landfall”.

Jeffery Kitt/Stuff Tropical Cyclone Cook hit Marlborough too.

Civil defence and other authorities can use the datasets to evaluate which evacuation routes may be susceptible to landslides, how badly streams will burst their banks and the likely effects of very high winds.

Work on high tides and storm surges is “ongoing”.

Moving New Zealand in this manner distorts reality in some respects, especially that sea surface temperatures affect tropical storms. Warmer water tends to make them stronger and colder water weaker.

The researchers thought the “differences to be caveats … rather than fundamental problems”.

On the other hand, climate change is likely to raise sea surface temperatures overall, and these new models might be more predictive than historical storms have been.

While TC Cook produced the worst outcomes, the researchers also moved the country into the paths of four other ex-tropical cyclones. It was the first time researchers anywhere have used this technique.

One simulation was described as “just slightly to the west of reality”.