NZ scientists discover microscopic marine life in Antarctica

University of Otago associate professor Sergio Morales checks the marine pump before it is lowered into the borehole.

The conditions could not be less hospitable, but Kiwi scientists have discovered microscopic marine life deep below the Antarctic ice.

The diverse communities of microbes have been detected under the Ross Ice Shelf, hundreds of kilometres from the open ocean.

Despite the cold and dark, the organisms have thrived, and they could increase our understanding of how life exists in extreme environments.

Victoria University of Wellington researchers used a hot water drilling system to bore through the 300-metre thick ice, with measurements made by National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) oceanographer Dr Craig Stevens.

A battery-powered pump was then lowered through the ice to sample the microorganisms and gene-mapping techniques were used to identify them.

The study – which is published in journal Nature Communications – was co-led by University of Otago Associate Professor and microbiologist Sergio Morales, who said the discovery was interesting as the microbes were completely isolated from the influence of the sun, normally central to sustaining oceanic life.

“These communities existing below the ice shelf must therefore rely on other energy sources to survive, but we didn’t know what those were until now,” he said.

“The activity of microbial communities like this are the foundation for all of Earth's ecosystems, so understanding life in this remote system helps make sense of life everywhere on Earth.”

Supplied The hole is being melted by the drillers from Victoria University of Wellington inside an all-weather tent.

Despite the lack of sunlight, the organisms survived by harvesting energy from materials like ammonium, nitrite and sulfur compounds, but they could also extract energy from organic sources, he said.

“These organic compounds are themselves likely to be produced using energy from inorganic materials instead of the sun since it can take years for water to complete its passage underneath the ice shelf.

“The really cool thing is that these under ice communities are distinct to those in the open ocean, meaning it’s a hidden living world persisting in the absence of sunlight.”

University of Otago glaciologist professor Christina Hulbe has led the multidisciplinary project on the Ross Ice Shelf since 2014.

Anthony Powell 24hr sun time-lapse clip of Summer Solstice at Scott Base, Antarctica.

“Ice shelves are extensions of the ice sheet that push out from the continent, floating on the ocean, filling coastal bays and creating unique ice shelf ‘cavity’ environments that are very challenging to explore,” she said.

“These unique environments, the combination of big picture questions and fine scientific details, and the diverse team of experts that it takes to make sense of everything we measure makes this work exciting, rewarding and important.”

The work was co-led by former Otago researcher Federico Baltar, currently an associate professor at the University of Vienna, and Clara Martínez-Pérez a postdoctoral researcher at ETH Zürich.

The core funding for the project was provided by the New Zealand Antarctic Research Institute and the fieldwork was supported by Antarctica New Zealand.