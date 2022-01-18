Tonga eruption: light rainfall could make ash dangerous

Satellite images of Tonga have shown some of the damage caused by the eruption and tsunami.

The effects of the volcanic eruption in Tonga could be worsened by light rainfall, experts are warning.

But the impact will depend on the amount of rain, according to disaster risk professor Tom Wilson​ from the University of Canterbury.

“Lots of rain is usually a good thing because it will wash the ash off the plants and wash away chemical leaching.

“But if you just have a drizzle, that can be bad because the density of the ash becomes heavier.”

Light rain was predicted on Tuesday in Tonga, with a chance of thunderstorms overnight.

After the Mount Ruapehu eruption in 1995, ash combined with the drizzle on the high voltage lines combined to create power cuts.

This is called “flashover” and it could occur in Tonga, if a moderate amount of ash combined with a coating of light water.

“Light, misty rain makes ash highly electrically conductive due to chemicals in the ash’s coating,” Wilson​ said.

University of Canterbury/Stuff Disaster risk professor Tom Wilson said light rain could worsen compound the effects of the ash on structures, crops, and electrical lines.

Wilson​ cautioned that heavy rain could create problems too. It might wash the ash away, which would be helpful, but could also create surface flooding.

Ash may also reduce the absorbency of the ground and make islands more likely to flood.

The weight of the ash combined with rain could damage crops.

However, experts warned predictions about ash were difficult as the quantity and density of the ash from the Tonga eruption was not yet confirmed.

NZDF/Supplied Ash on the ground in Tonga could become more dangerous if light rain arrives.

At the moment, experts were working on the assumption that up to 3 centimetres of ash was coating the island Tongatapu.

Associate Professor Carol Stewart,​ a disaster environmental health specialist, said “this quantity of ashfall is sufficient to cause impacts such as breaking roof gutters (which then affects rainwater harvesting), damaging crops, and contaminating rainwater-based water supplies”.

In the 2017/18 Vanuatu eruption, ash created problems by collapsing roof gutters which were used to harvest rainwater, Stewart​ recalled.

But “rain could be a good thing”, as it would wash away the ash quickly and could prevent those problems, she said.

From a respiratory health perspective, heavier ash was better as it would stay on the ground.

“Ashfall on the ground is not hazardous to breathing, but fine ash in the air can be inhaled.”