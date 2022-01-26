The real reason why hippos 'wheeze honk' and unleash poo tornados

Hippopotamuses are considered as rather vocal animals and their “wheeze honks” can be heard over long distances, researchers say.

Hippos can talk to each other via these honks, and it's believed their calls play an important role in maintaining social groups.

A study published in journal Current Biology on Wednesday (NZ time) found that hippos can recognise each other’s voices, and tend to respond less aggressively to the calls of a neighbour compared to those of a stranger.

To learn more about the interactions between the animals, a team of French researchers headed to the Maputo Special Reserve, in Mozambique, which is an area that has several lakes inhabited by hippos.

There, they recorded a hippo “song” from one group and played it back to other neighbouring groups, and groups from other areas in the reserve.

They found the hippos would respond either vocally, or by spraying a tornado of poo about the place – which is a way of marking their territory.

From these observations, the researchers found hippos were more likely to chat back to their friends, and spray a vortex of dung in response to strangers. The overall intensity of the hippos’ response grew when they heard the sound of a hippo that didn’t belong to their group.

Nicolas Mathevon A hippopotamus in the Maputo Special Reserve, in Mozambique.

“We found that the vocalisations of a stranger individual induced a stronger behavioural response than those produced by individuals from either the same or a neighbouring group,” Nicolas Mathevon​ said in a statement via the Science Media Centre.

Mathevon is from the University of Saint-Etienne, in France and was one of the researchers involved in the study.

Nicolas Mathevon French researchers have studied the ‘wheeze honks’ hippos make.

“In addition to showing that hippos are able to identify conspecifics based on vocal signatures, our study highlights that hippo groups are territorial entities that behave less aggressively toward their neighbours than toward strangers,” he said.

When hippos are in the water, they look pretty inactive, Mathevon said. But their results show that they are in fact paying close attention to their surroundings.

Nicolas Mathevon Researchers are learning more about why hippos spray a tornado of poo about the place.

When they heard the call of another hippo played from the shore, they responded right away. “The responses to the sound signals we broadcast were very clear, and we did not expect that,” he said.

The study’s findings offer insights into hippo communication and social groups, and could help conservation policy and the future relocation of the animals. The researchers explain that animals often are relocated to maintain local populations at healthy sizes. But their findings suggest that precautions are needed before making that kind of move.

“Before relocating a group of hippos to a new location, one precaution might be to broadcast their voices from a loudspeaker to the groups already present so that they become accustomed to them and their aggression gradually decreases,” Mathevon said.

“Reciprocity, in which the animals to be moved become accustomed to the voices of their new neighbours before they arrive, could also be considered.”

In future studies, the researchers hope to learn more about what hippos are actually communicating through their calls, and whether the voices give away other characteristics, such as size, sex, or age.