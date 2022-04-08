'Ballooning' spiders behind giant webs blanketing Napier parks and grassy areas

Arachnophobes, look away. Hundreds, if not thousands, of spiders have been taking over Napier parks.

Dr Anne Wignall, senior lecturer in zoology and ecology at Massey University in Auckland, explained the giant silk webs were from lots of spiders performing a behaviour called ballooning.

The amount of silk seen by Napier residents as they walked alongside grassy areas would represent the work of hundreds of spiders, she said.

“When a spider wants to move to a new spot they'll climb to a high spot, turn around and release a line of silk called a dragline into the air from their abdomen.

“When the dragline silk catches on to something, they'll travel along the silk to the new spot.”

The spiders could even be lifted up into the air, allowing them to travel long distances, Wignall said.

Darren Walker The behaviour was also observed on Moteo Pa Rd, near Puketapu.

“It is very common to see silk covering fields of grass, fences and bushes from ballooning spiders.”

While lots of different species of spider used ballooning, it was more common to see being done by younger spiders or after periods of rain, she said.

She said it was likely for this reason that it had been more noticeable following heavy rain experienced by much of Hawke's Bay last week.

It also tended to be more common behaviour exhibited in the warmer months, particularly towards the end of summer and start of autumn as the young spiders search for somewhere new to disperse to.