Auckland volcanologist snorkels over Tonga volcano for research after eruption

An Auckland volcanologist was among the first to snorkel over the Hunga-Tonga Hunga-Ha’apai volcano in Tonga after it erupted, generating a tsunami that left three dead.

Professor Shane Cronin from the University of Auckland arrived in Tonga on March 8 to assist the Tonga Geoscience Unit to study the effects of the January eruption.

He had been waiting and watching for any volcanic activity for weeks, and finally on Saturday was able to take a team out when conditions were safe.

Professor Shane Cronin is one of the experts from New Zealand helping study the eruption of the Hunga-Tonga Hunga-Ha'apai volcano.

Cronin said he was excited to finally get close to the volcano, which created one of the biggest eruptions in the world to be caught on satellite.

It generated waves that swept up to 15 metres above sea level and destroyed everything in its path on the western part of Tongatapu and nearby islands.

It also generated air pressure waves that went around the world, and tsunamis that travelled around the Pacific basin.

“Normally volcanos when they produce tsunamis, they aren’t that large, but this one was an enormous 65 kilometres from the volcano,” Cronin said.

“I’ve been itching to get out there for a while – the last time I saw this volcano was at the end of 2015.”

Cronin said back then, a smaller eruption had built a volcanic cone which merged the two islands of Hunga Tonga and Hunga Ha’apai together.

Following the January eruption, the two islands had separated and were only about 10 per cent of their previous sizes. The caldera or opening is now much deeper than it used to be.

Cronin said they cruised around the two islands on a boat, carefully checking the depth and conditions to help navigate research vessels that would come later.

It was the first time a boat had been that close to the volcano since its eruption.

“It was really difficult to land on the island, so the best way was to swim close to shore with snorkels, and then we were able to dive deeper down to collect.

“It was a lot safer than trying to land on the rocks.”

Cronin and a team of local scientists have been collecting ash samples, measuring the thickness and impact of ashfall around Tongatapu and nearby islands, and surveying the tsunami run-ups and deposits.

Cronin said all the coral had been completely blasted off by the eruption, but they saw barnacles had started to occupy the rocks on the island.

They also saw little schools of fish.

“We swan out from shallow water to the edge of the caldera, and we encountered this steep, vertical drop down in the caldera itself. It’s really deep water that just looks dark purple, and you couldn’t see anywhere near the bottom.”

He said research vessels with multi beams were already on their way. They would be able to shoot sonar waves down to the ocean floor to measure its depth and get some idea of the surface changes on the volcano.

Cronin hopes to bring a few Tongan scientists to New Zealand to study and help them better prepare for future volcanic events.

Cronin said he hoped to return to the volcano when the weather conditions were right to do drone mapping of the islands and collect more samples.

“One of the surprising features of this eruption was how big the tsunamis were.

“What we’re learning as well is that it had an incredible amount of explosive energy because of the interaction between the magma and seawater.”

Cronin said they were trying to understand what changes may have gone on at the volcano that could have led to this type of activity.

“These are pieces of the puzzle to explain why the eruption was enormously large, both in terms of the history of this volcano and just globally the size of the event.”

The volcano would not erupt again in the near future, Cronin said.

If it did erupt in the next decade or so, the explosion wouldn’t be as strong because the volcano was now much deeper than it used to be.

“There could be much smaller tsunamis, essentially because you have all this wave of water on top so what tends to then happen is magma oozes out onto the ocean floor or produces some small bubbling events.

“But they don’t generally cause surface explosions and the type of ashfall and tsunami that we saw in January.”