Rover provides 'most zoomed-in' footage yet of solar eclipse as seen from Mars

Nasa's Perseverance Mars rover has taken the "most zoomed-in, highest frame-rate observation of a Phobos solar eclipse" yet taken from the surface of Mars.(Credit: Nasa/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS/SSI)

Nasa’s Perseverance rover has provided what Nasa describes as the “most zoomed-in, highest frame-rate observation” yet taken from the surface of Mars of a solar eclipse by the Martian moon Phobos.

The footage was taken with Perseverance’s Mastcam-Z camera system. The mast-mounted system had cameras that could zoom in, focus, and take 3D pictures and video at high speed to allow detailed examination of distant objects, Nasa said.

One of Mars’ two moons, the irregularly-shaped Phobos was about 157 times smaller than Earth’s Moon, with a diameter of 27km by 22km by 18km. Mars’ other moon, Demios, was even smaller.

NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS/SSI The view from Nasa's Perseverance rover on the surface of Mars, as the Martian moon Phobos passes in front of the Sun.

Each time an eclipse of the Sun by Phobos was observed, scientists could measure subtle shifts in the moon’s orbit over time, Nasa said.

The moon’s tidal forces pulled on the deep interior of Mars, as well as its crust and mantle.

Studying how much Phobos shifted over time revealed something about how resistant the crust and mantle were, and thus what kinds of materials they were made of.

NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP Nasa’s Perseverance rover shot video of the solar eclipse with its mast-mounted Mastcam-Z camera system.

Rachel Howson, from Malin Space Science Systems in San Diego, and a member of the team that operates the Mastcam-Z system, said she had expected the eclipse to be good, “but I didn’t expect it to be this amazing”.