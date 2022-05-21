Meet the south's Ice Age climate change migrants

One species of moa headed to the deep south to winter out the Ice Age.

You might think this reflects badly on their sense of direction, but they weren’t disoriented by blizzards. They knew what they were doing.

By the difficult standards of the time, Southland back then was hospitable for the species known as eastern moa.

It was a bit nippy and no mistake, but the place wasn’t under an ice sheet or permanent snow. To be fair, most of New Zealand wasn’t.

During what nobody except scientists refer to as the Last Glacial Maximum, some 29,000 to 19,000 years ago, the Southern Alps were indeed spectacularly white, the freeze even reaching down to sea level in Fiordland and parts of the West Coast.

The climate had become drier as well as colder. Most forest land had contracted to the northern areas of both main islands.

In Southland, the wind blew cold over rolling hills of mostly open grassland with some shrub. Even so, there were little patches of forest near hills.

Compared to elsewhere, this looked pretty good to eastern moa, which had been spread throughout the east and south of the South Island.

“We think,’’ says paleogenomics scientist Alex Verry, “ that eastern moa preferred lowland forest habitats, which likely persisted in Southland during this time.’’

So they hadn’t gravitated south simply to escape the cold. (You can just hear the chorus of northerners asking: who does?)

Supplied A skeleton of the eastern moa - one of the stockier species.

It must be said that of all New Zealand’s moa, the eastern species were far from the most imposing. Short-legged, compact, maybe 1 metre tall, they weighed up to 80kg, about a third of the size of the largest moa.

The females were conspicuously larger than the males, which has Otago University palaeogenetics laboratory director Nic​ Rawlence cheerfully blogging that he suspects it “resulted in some fairly one-sided arguments’’.

The males - and remember, we’re talking only about moa - were the superior blowhards. They had long windpipes allowing them to make loud and resonant calls.

Moa generally ate fruit and leaves from the likes of mānuka and kahikatea, but eastern moa have left less of a record of fossilised poo, so there’s a little less confidence about their menu.

They were, themselves, on the menu for the greatest eagle the world had ever seen.

Supplied Wanaka-based sculptor Luke Wilson’s dramatic depiction of an attacking Haast’s eagle.

“Haast’s eagle would certainly have been one of their primary hazards, swooping down on them from above,’’ Verry confirms.

These eagles, weighing 10-15kg, preyed on even the largest moa. Their legs were mighty, and their largest claws were a tigerish 9cm. They tore into their prey good and hard, shoving their mean beaks deep into their victims’ innards to feed.

Of course, there were plenty of other birds around. Southland would have been full of species that are now extinct: the New Zealand goose, adzebill, bush wren and kōkako.

Also, the likes of still-existent kākāpō (being nurtured to this day on Whenua Hou/Codfish Island off Stewart Island) tīeke and takahē.

Moreover, they weren’t the only moa in the south. The heavy-footed moa (that’s the name) tromped around too, but others of their kin also headed to northern parts of the South Island. And the upland moa found possies in four different areas.

Because the eastern moa contracted in one place, this had significant genetic consequences.

Supplied The adzebill. Now extinct, but once part of Southland's wildlife.

Verry, a New Zealander now based at the Centre for Anthropobiology​ and Genonomics of Toulouse, is the lead author of a University of Otago study of eastern moa that informs better understanding of how species react to climate change.

Published last week, the study confirmed that the eastern moa’s evolutionary sojourn in Southland lead to a pronounced genetic bottleneck which meant it ended up with less DNA diversity than its counterparts.

This sounds fraught with unhappy consequences down the track. But it didn’t work out too badly for the eastern moa. As things warmed up they spread further north once more, and other research has shown they were hardly in decline by the time humans shows up much later.

Alongside the other moa they seemed to have been happily wandering around the land in healthy numbers until humans arrived, bringing other predatory mammals and habitat-burning ways with them. These, it turns out, were the agents of rapid moa extinction.

As Rawlence, who was himself in the research team, concludes: “Rather than moa, in general, having one response to climate change to rule them all, it looks like every species was unique and wanted to be an individual”.

That may be helpful to bear in mind. Given that we have one or two here-and-now climate change issues to deal with, our responses shouldn’t be generalised across species.

“And that goes for evidence-based conservation management strategies too,’’ says Rawlence.

Verry was a PhD student of his, and by his former professor’s account he “dove into lab work headfirst, bringing our lab into the paleogenomics era, which is something I’ll be forever grateful to him for’’.

Basically, this involved simultaneously sequencing millions of small pieces from moa bones.

Which is tricky because this really old biological material is called “ancient DNA’’ for a reason. It’s highly degraded.

As well, it’s typically present in really small quantities.

“Much like searching for a needle in a haystack,’’ Verry acknowledges.

Most of what they sequenced was contaminated from the likes of bacteria and fungi that colonised the bone as it lay in the ground. Even contaminated from the DNA of people who handled the bone.

Including themselves. In the lab, they were layered up with PPE – hazmat suits, masks and gloves – to protect the precious samples from their own corruptive presence.

“Let’s just say,’’ says Verry, “I was very much used to wearing a mask all day long before the Covid pandemic.’’

Ongoing research at Otago aims to sequence complete genomes from each moa species, to provide further insights into their evolution.

On top of which there are many other species waiting to be examined, including some of the lesser-known ones like those other extinct former denizens of Southland, the New Zealand goose and the adzebill

This is all well and good, but a reproachful question for these researchers does surely arise.

Putting aside the value of a more profound understanding of different species’ reactions to climate change, or a more vivid appreciation of the south’s deep past, they must realise that their findings are surely setting southerners up for another wave of inbreeding jokes.

So thanks a bunch for that.

“Sorry,’’ says Verry. “Unintended consequences of my research, I swear.’’

But he invites us to consider this. It appears Southland may have been an important place for many species as the climate warmed and cooled throughout the past 2 and a half million years.

Genetic studies of species endemic to the South Island have often found a north-south pattern of genetic structure, suggesting that populations were split between northern and southern New Zealand, possibly because of Ice Age glaciation.

“Southland may have been where many of these species took refuge.’’