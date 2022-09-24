What I learned fossil hunting in remote northern Hawke's Bay

Stuff reporter Gianina Schwanecke goes fossicking for fossils with Pete Shaw through the Mangahouanga Stream in Maungataniwha, northern Hawke's Bay.

“That’s a suspicious looking rock,” says experienced fossil finder Pete Shaw. I didn’t know rocks could be such a thing.

I’m ankle-deep in icy creek water in the Mangahouanga Valley​ a remote part of northern Hawke’s Bay, which Shaw manages for the Forest Lifeforce Restoration Trust.

Considered Aotearoa’s “paleontological treasure trove”, its Maungataniwha Sandstone layers are rich in fossils from the late Mesozoic period– about 83 to 66 million years ago.

It’s here that I’m searching for bits of New Zealand’s past and ancient marine reptiles.

We had set off early, with Shaw driving us the final hour up a narrow gravel road, negotiating the track with logging crews who also use the route.

The creek we’re fossicking in feeds into the Mohaka River, near Maungataniwha – which likely takes its name (mountain taniwha) from the fossils found throughout the area.

It’s where the first evidence for New Zealand dinosaurs was discovered in the mid-1970s by the late Joan Wiffen​.

An amateur palaeontologist, the “humble housewife from Haumoana” made some the of the most significant discoveries of Mesozoic vertebrates and helped rewrite New Zealand’s paleontological history.

“It’s not many people you meet who are like that,” Shaw says, adding she was a legend.

Jurgen Schwanecke/Stuff Stuff reporter Gianina Schwanecke with Pete Shaw and brothers Reinhard Schwanecke and Jurgen Schwanecke (not pictured) go fossicking for fossils.

It was Wiffen who helped inspire his interest the science. She shared her best spots and many tips with him. Lessons Shaw is now kind enough to share with me and my two dino-mad brothers.

How are fossils formed?

Lesson number one: “You don’t go fossil hunting, you go concretion hunting.”

Concretions are roughly spherical rocks – think Moeraki Boulders – which often contain fossils.

Fossils are formed when organic matter – such as wood or bone – is buried by small particles of rock called sediment.

Over time as more layers of sediment build up, the organic matter begins to compact and turn to rock.

Not all concretions contain fossils. In fact most don’t.

“The conditions have got to be just right to get fossils,” Shaw says.

“Every fossil, no matter how dull or repetitive in its nature, it’s special. It’s a rare thing to have been made and still be there.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The Mangahouanga Valley is famous among New Zealand geologists for its extensive late Cretaceous sandstone unit, yielding Aotearoa’s plethora of fossil marine reptiles and dinosaurs. (File photo)

The area we’re in is mostly sedimentary rock with a layer of pumice from the Taupō eruption and a bit of Jurassic-era greywacke.

Within an hour Shaw expects us to be able to spot the concretions.

He stops as at the meeting place of three forks to “get our eye in”. It’s here that he found his first fossil, standing right between his feet after being directed to the spot by Wiffen.

Can we spot the elasmosaurus​ fossil sticking out in front of us, he asks?

After several minutes searching we see it – the rough textured fossilised bone fragment stark against the smooth grey of the surrounding rock.

Here is the final remainder of a creature that once grew to be 10m long, weighed up to two tonnes and lived close to 90 million years ago. And here I am a 20-something-year-old journalist touching it.

“You can’t look at those things and know how old they are and not get a different perspective on time.”

Jurgen Schwanecke/Stuff This elasmosaurus fossil seemed easy enough to spot once we realised what we were looking for.

That’s a nice boulder

Lesson two: Fossil hunting requires all senses.

Walking up and down gulleys, through icy spring waters, under tree branches and over fallen logs, it involves a degree of physicality.

You must also learn to use your eyes, and how to distinguish the textures of different types of rocks and fossils by feel.

The sound of the “singing steel” when you tap hammer means you’re onto something promising.

Over the course of about an hour we find four or five bits of fossilised bone within a 100m stretch of creek – “a good day”. Then we head up the other side where things take a more interesting turn.

Jurgen Schwanecke/Stuff One of the more interesting finds sent to GNS for further analysis – turns out it’s likely to be fossilised wood.

When it comes to fossil hunting, odd is good, as are teeth, Shaw says.

Shaw ties a bit of pink tape around an oval concretion which he thinks contains the fossilised coracoid (part of the shoulder) of a juvenile plesiosaur​ to pick up and put into his pack on the way back. He’ll heft it home and send it off to GNS for further analysis.

In 15 years of fossicking, he has found only three such pieces with another three added today.

He geotags another find too heavy to carry out and tapes it off to remind him to check if it’s still here the next time.

Fossil hunting is dynamic. “It changes every flood. Next flood it could be gone”

Jurgen Schwanecke/STUFF In 15 years of fossicking, Shaw has only found three such pieces of fossilised coracoid (part of the shoulder blade) in cross-section like this.

There’s a competitive air about the process which Shaw likens to the Kiwi version of treasure hunting.

My excitement at discovering the next big find quickly fizzles out when Shaw tells me: “it’s polyps”, “that’s a bit of fossilised wood”, “it’s just discoloured” or “that’s moss”.

It seems the quieter more methodical ones have the most luck.

Fossil hunting can be all consuming. After several hours we finally make our way back out to Shaw’s Hilux to warm up and head home.

Jurgen Schwanecke/Stuff Shaw is considered one of New Zealand’s more experience fossil hunters, having learned from Joan Wiffen herself.

Fossicking for amateurs and experts

Marianna Terezow​, who manages National Palaeontological Collection at GNS, says people can learn a lot about the future by looking back in time.

“Fossils are essentially time capsules that hold information about Earth’s whakapapa. They can tell us what things were alive at certain geological times, where things lived, how they lived, how they evolved.”

Using fossils, scientists could develop the geological timescale, allowing them to understand past environments and climates, palaeogeography, as well as biodiversity and evolution.

More recently fossils are being used for “ground-truth climate models” to show how our current biota might change under different climate conditions.

Supplied Marianna Terezow, collection manager of National Palaeontological Collection at GNS.

Terezow, acknowledged there was a need to balance new discoveries with following tikanga and restrictions around collecting, especially in relation to local tangata whenua around wāhi tapu.

She recommended amateur fossickers using geological maps of the area to start in areas they knew might yield fossils.

It was also important to consider safety aspects such as rockfall, tides at coastal areas and changing weather.

Terezow said people should collect photos over taking specimens and should collect only a few examples of common things.

Fossil collecting for the sake of collecting was discouraged, as the fossils held their best scientific value when put into context with the rest of the environment, she said.