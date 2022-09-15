New research vessel for Niwa being built in Spain

A new research vessel is being built for national research organisation Niwa on the other side of the world.

The ship, called Kaharoa, has been designed by naval architect Skipsteknisk, and is being built by shipbuilders at the Astilleros Armon shipyard in northern Spain.

Niwa spokesperson Jessica Rowley said its current vessel, Tangaroa, was reaching the end of its life and operational limits, and was inefficient, costly and housed obsolete systems.

“The new Kaharoa will be state-of-the-art, cost-effective, safe, and more environmentally friendly – capable of supporting future technologies and multidisciplinary science,” she said.

It is expected to be finished by the end of 2024, but the cost was commercially sensitive, Rowley said.

READ MORE:

* Scientists to set sail for Tonga to map sea floor following eruption

* Defence Force launches new Southern Ocean patrol vessel project, price tag $300m+

* Antarctic voyage sets sail from Wellington, a rare expedition in a locked-down world



The ship is designed to be more fuel efficient, have 35 days’ endurance, a 6500 nautical mile range, and an operating life of 40 years.

It will accommodate six crew members and nine to 13 science staff, emit less noise underwater, and come with electromagnetic interference mitigation technology and a work deck more than 80sqm in size.

Rebekah Parsons-King/Supplied Niwa's current research vessel RV Tangaroa with the peaks of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano in the background. (File photo)

Rowley said Niwa put out a call for ship builders via the Government Electronic Tender Service (GETS) in early June 2020, but did not receive any locally based proposals.

“Unfortunately, there was not the capacity nor the experience within New Zealand to build a vessel of this size and complexity,” she said.

The country’s future marine science needs included the provision of essential data to inform fisheries management, critical oceanographic research (including the marine environment’s response to climate change), in-depth biodiversity research, biosecurity surveys, and vital contributions to hazard risk management.