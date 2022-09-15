Trials for ketamine antidepressant as new $50m research facility opens in Auckland

The new $50m Douglas Innovation facility in Henderson was officially opened on Wednesday.

Research continues into a ketamine antidepressant and treatment for the condition which leads to cervical cancer at a new $50 million research centre in West Auckland.

The facility, owned by Douglas Pharmaceuticals, currently has three “very active trials” under way into treating serious illnesses, Dr Peter Surman, Chief Scientific Officer at the company, said.

Douglas Pharmaceuticals recently finished phase two of human trials into a medication for treatment-resistant depression using slow-release ketamine.

Surnam said the drug had been used in anaesthesia for decades but a slower release of the drug, as a pill rather than taken by IV, had shown promise as an antidepressant.

“The human trials went very well, we had had 231 patients and 72 responded so well they went from moderate or severe depression to clinically none in three months.

“After six months, a number of participants wanted to keep taking the drug and we have around 90 people in Australia and New Zealand currently being treated with it on compassionate grounds.”

Surnam said at this stage it looked like the drug worked and was well-tolerated. It was now moving into phase three, which would mean human trials worldwide, and “hopefully” a new drug application could be made.

“This could offer a point of difference to other antidepressants,” Surnam said. “Ketamine can be abused and cause feelings of disassociation but, if taken orally with a slow release, the side effects are reduced.”

Surnam said he was also “very excited” about the work being done for cervical dysplasia, a condition which lead to cervical cancer.

Currently Surnam said there was no real treatment available and most women had to wait until the condition worsened and surgery was needed.

MELANIE EARLEY/Stuff A researcher at work in the new Douglas Pharmaceuticals facility.

“With the surgery part of the cervix has to be cut off, which affects fertility – we’re working on a pill which could be taken earlier and be less invasive for these women.”

The third trial under way is a product that could help treat inflammatory bowel disease.

Surnam said they were using an old drug to look at possible new treatments.

The new Douglas Pharmaceuticals facility will house about 100 people over three levels.

The company was founded in 1967 by late pharmacist Sir Graeme Douglas, it employed more than 700 people and exported products to over 40 countries.