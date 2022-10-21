The fossil man time and fame (almost) forgot

Stuff reporter Gianina Schwanecke goes fossicking for fossils with Pete Shaw through the Mangahouanga Stream in Maungataniwha, northern Hawke's Bay.

Don Haw​ couldn’t have known the enormity of what he’d discovered when he came across reptilian bone fragments in the late 1950s while conducting surveying works for an oil company in remote northern Hawke’s Bay.

It was only when he returned to New Zealand in 1980, that he learned about how footnotes left in the margin of his map led a housewife from Haumoana to make a discovery that would rewrite the history books.

However, the earth scientist’s achievements have oft been overlooked or forgotten in the years since.

Haw was just 24 when he first arrived in the Mangahouanga​ Valley​ a remote part of northern Hawke’s Bay.

In late 1958 he was commissioned to carry out a detailed geological survey of the area on behalf of BP Shell and Todd​, as part of a larger task force to assess the oil and gas prospects of the region.

"It was a reconnaissance survey,” he said. “This was a very interesting and exciting venture for me.”

Supplied A younger Don Haw conducting surveys in the western Hawke’s Bay in 1958.

Haw had four months to cover “a huge swathe of country”, mapping geological formations in the area and using this information to interpret the sub-surface and whether there was potential for oil and gas to be found.

“We were mapping outcropping sediments in the Upper Mohaka river tributaries, observing for the first time, what might be there. Nobody had really mapped that steep isolated terrain before.”

Haw said they were especially interested in finding what was present between the greywacke basement rocks and the overlapping Upper Tertiary sandstone section.

“Perhaps nothing – we just didn’t know – maybe the Upper Tertiary rested directly on basement. Was there any Cretaceous section exposed? This was so important to the assessment of the hydrocarbon prospectivity of the region.”

Searching for oil and fossil hunting often go hand in hand – it’s called fossil fuel for a reason.

Oil is formed after organic plant material that has sunk to the seafloor, been buried and mixed with other sediments, is compressed under high pressure and high temperature over millions of years.

Surveyors often look for Cretaceous era sediment as a starting guide – this is period between 145.5 and 65.5 million years ago when dinosaurs like triceratops and ankylosaurus roamed.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Haw was sent to conduct a detailed geological survey near the Mangahouanga Valley​, a remote part of northern Hawke’s Bay. (File photo)

Haw never did find any oil or gas.

Instead, he came across a group of boulders in the Mangahouanga Stream eroded out of their original outcrop. To this day no-one knows exactly where these boulders originally came from.

“During the survey we established an outcrop of upper Cretaceous sediments, which were never known to be there before, and within this section eroded concretions were found in the stream which we fossilised.

“We were scrambling up this really difficult stream bed, huge boulders, and totally bush covered. We recognised we were stepping on boulders and outcrops of massive concretionary sandstones which we had not seen before.”

Jurgen Schwanecke/Stuff Some of the concretions contained bits of fossilised shells which got Haw more excited about further discoveries to be found. (File photo)

They appeared to be of marine origin with fine shell debris visible. This piqued Haw’s interest.

He and field assistant Ken Fink Jensen began to examine the boulders more closely, noting the texture and shape of “odd protuberances on the surfaces” likely to be organic and the remains of some marine creature.

Although only a “small fraction” was protruding from the surface of the boulder, the bone fragments were "obvious" before cracking them open.

“The rock was hard, very hard and we extracted several and brought them back to Gisborne.“

Haw initially assumed they were fish remains with samples sent off to Jack Marwick​, a retired NZGS chief palaeontologist, who identified them as reptilian bones.

"They weren't huge things,” Haw said. It was the late Joan Wiffen who would later find the “biggies”.

Jurgen Schwanecke/Stuff Part of a fossil found when Stuff reporter Gianina Schwanecke went fossil hunting in the Mangahouanga Stream. (File photo)

He noted the findings in his report and on company maps, but working within the petroleum industry as opposed to “dinosaur land” he did not follow up at the time.

"We were only there a few days before we had to move on.”

Haw carried on to do further oil exploration work for BP overseas in parts of Singapore, Thailand, Kenya, the North Sea and Western Australia.

He had no idea his notes had been discovered by Wiffen in the mid-1970s, which led her to discover the tail bone of a theropod dinosaur in the Maungahouanga Valley in 1975.

An amateur palaeontologist, the “humble housewife from Haumoana” made some the of the most significant discoveries of Mesozoic vertebrates and helped rewrite New Zealand’s palaeontological history.

John Cowpland The late Joan Wiffen is credited as one of New Zealand’s greatest fossil finders, whose discovery of dinosaur bones rewrote Aotearoa’s history. (File photo)

It wasn’t until he returned to New Zealand in 1980 that he started hearing Wiffen’s name popping up amongst geological survey circles and asked who she was.

“She went looking for more and succeeded big time,” he said. “It was good to hear because I realised she followed up something I had found and that was exciting.”

The Mangahouanga Valley is now famous amongst New Zealand geologists for its extensive late Cretaceous​ sandstone that has yielded Aotearoa’s plethora of fossil marine reptiles and dinosaurs.

The bone fragments Haw initially found were later recognised to be Mosasaur fossils, a type of marine Plesiosaur – a first for New Zealand.

Now 89 and living in Waikanae, he had seen many credits to her for discovery of the site – now considered one of the best fossil hunting spots in New Zealand – and wanted to put the record straight.

“We, as the pioneers, have become lost in time.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The Mangahouanga Valley is now famous among New Zealand geologists for its extensive late Cretaceous​ sandstone that has yielded Aotearoa’s plethora of fossil marine reptiles and dinosaurs.

Haw was recognised for his contribution when he was awarded the Harold Wellman​ prize – named for the geologist best known for recognising the Alpine Fault and with whom Haw briefly worked with in Gisborne – in 2001 for the “initial discovery of reptile bones in Mangahouanga Stream”.

The prize is awarded by the GeoScience Society of New Zealand in recognition of recent discovery of important fossil material within Aotearoa.

He said he did not wish to detract from the “enthusiasm, and indeed skill” Wiffen and her team brought to the search for more fossils.

“Joan was a great woman and she did a lot of work. Without her wonderful efforts and research we would not have the knowledge we now have.”

Haw returned to the site in 2012 and also took part in a school camp as part of GNS’ Dinosaurs and Disasters Geocamp. “We took some kids up there and we found more of these fossils.”

However, the source of the boulders has still never been found, something Haw hopes will be revisited.

“I think that’s quite important.”

Supplied Don Haw (centre) with Robyn Adams, one of Joan Wiffen’s long term fossil hunting assistants during the 2012 geocamp.

He said fossils helped scientists understand which parts of New Zealand were part of Gondwanaland and how it had developed structurally since the microcontinent split off.

Several years ago GNS, in partnership with Ngai Tūhoe, received Vision Mātauranga funding (from MBIE) to explore the extremely remote streams north of the “relatively small” area worked up by Wiffen.

However, the funding was only for two years. The first year was wiped out by a succession of weather bombs in the area, with the second year of planned work also interrupted.

Funding for dinosaur research continued to be a challenge in New Zealand as it was often hard to fit into MBIE funding categories.

Marianna Terezow​​, who manages National Palaeontological Collection at GNS, said people could learn a lot about the future by looking back in time.

“Fossils are essentially time capsules that hold information about Earth’s whakapapa. They can tell us what things were alive at certain geological times, where things lived, how they lived, how they evolved.”

Fossil held their best scientific value when put into context with the rest of the environment, she said.

Using fossils, scientists could develop the geological timescale, allowing them to understand past environments and climates, palaeogeography, as well as biodiversity and evolution.

More recently fossils are being used for “ground-truth climate models” to show how our current biota might change under different climate conditions.