Volcanic activity at Taupō slowing, but still higher than usual

Scientists have learnt more about Lake Taupō. (First published June 2021)

The rate of earthquake activity at Taupō Volcano has slowed in the past six weeks, but is still higher than it was before the latest episode of minor volcanic unrest started in May.

The rate of ground movement had remained constant both vertically and horizontally, GNS Science volcanic fluid geochemist Ery Hughes said in the latest GeoNet update on activity at Taupō Volcano.

GeoNet raised the alert level at the volcano to level 1 on September 20, because of the minor unrest that has been causing the earthquakes and ground deformation.

Since May about 730 earthquakes had been located in the Lake Taupō area, Hughes said.

READ MORE:

* Mt Ruapehu unrest: Chances of eruption are higher but it remains 'very unlikely' - expert

* All eyes on rumbling Ruapehu as volcanic activity continues

* Lake Taupō sits on a massive pocket of 'magma mush', scientists say



“We interpret the ground deformation and earthquakes are caused by the movement of magma and hydrothermal fluids at depth under the volcano.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Lake Taupō with Ruapehu in the background with a thick layer of snow on top.

“Research has shown a magma body could exist 5-10km below the lake floor,” she said.

Unrest was common at volcanoes like Taupō. None of the 17 episodes of unrest in the past 150 years at Taupō had led to an eruption.

Past minor volcanic unrest had lasted from weeks to as long as three years. On average, the episodes lasted about five months, with the current episode having lasted five months so far.

It was hard to tell how long an episode would last for. “What we do know is that an eruption at Taupō within the next three months is extremely unlikely.”

GeoNet has said several of the incidents of volcanic unrest at Taupō in the past 150 years were more severe than the current episode.

The last eruption at Taupō Volcano was in AD232 ± 10 years. It is considered to be the most powerful known eruption in the world in the past 5000 years.

GeoNet This GeoNet graph shows episodes of volcanic unrest at TaupÅ Volcano in the past 150 years

The plume from that eruption reached a height of 35-40km, and lakeside areas were covered in tens of metres of pumice and ash pyroclastic deposits. It was unusually large compared to most Taupō eruptions, GeoNet said.

Volcanoes in the Taupō area started erupting 300,000 years ago, with much of the present lake shape formed by the Ōruanui eruption 25,500 years ago.

Between the Ōruanui eruption and the Taupō eruption about 1790 years ago, at least 27 much smaller eruptions spread pumice and ash beyond the lake and formed lava domes, GeoNet said. Twenty-five of those eruptions occurred in the last 12,000 years including the Taupō eruption.