Blood moon: Your last chance to see a lunar eclipse for years

This Nasa visualisation shows the phases of the total lunar eclipse next Tuesday. The times are in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC), which is 13 hours behind NZ Daylight Time.

An eclipse expected to turn the Moon over New Zealand a rusty red colour on Tuesday next week will be the last total lunar eclipse for more than two years.

Total lunar eclipses happen when there is a full moon, and the Moon, Earth and Sun are roughly in a line.

The Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, blocking any direct sunlight from reaching the Moon.

Normally the Moon shines because it is reflecting the Sun’s rays, but during a total lunar eclipse, no sunlight is shining directly on the Moon.

READ MORE:

* Blood micromoon seen across NZ during historic partial lunar eclipse

* What's the big deal about the super blue blood moon?

* Supermoon wows sky-watchers around the world



NASA Goddard Space Flight Center/Scientific Visualization Studio During a lunar eclipse, Earth's atmosphere scatters sunlight. The blue light from the Sun scatters away, and longer-wavelength red, orange, and yellow light pass through, turning our Moon red.

Instead, sunlight is bent as it passes through Earth’s atmosphere, and as a result indirectly lights up the Moon’s surface.

Because the Moon often looks reddish during a total lunar eclipse, it is sometimes referred to as a “blood moon”.

NASA Goddard Space Flight Center A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so that the Moon passes into Earth's shadow. The Moon becomes darker and may even turn red.

Here is the timetable for next week’s total lunar eclipse, from Stardome Observatory and Planetarium:

10.09pm Tuesday, November 8: Partial eclipse begins. The shadow of the Earth will be visible moving across the surface of the Moon – provided clouds don’t obscure the view, of course.

11.16pm: Full eclipse begins. All of the Moon is now in Earth’s shadow. This is when the red colour will be most noticeable.

11.59pm: Maximum eclipse. Red colour will peak.

12.41am Wednesday: Full eclipse ends. The Moon begins moving out of the Earth’s shadow.

1.49am: Partial eclipse ends.

NASA Goddard Space Flight Center/Scientific Visualization Studio This map shows the parts of the Earth that will have either a total or partial eclipse.

“Because this is a total lunar eclipse, where the Moon is fully in the Earth’s shadow, we expect it to appear a rusty red, orange or copper colour over the midnight hour,” Stardome astronomer Rob Davison said.

“Because it’s midnight, the Moon will be pretty high in the sky, which will make it easy to view for the vast majority of people.”

Nasa said the Moon turned red during an eclipse because of something called Rayleigh scattering – the same phenomenon that made the sky on Earth blue and sunsets red.

STUFF Fun facts about space from Nasa.

Blue light had a shorter wavelength and was scattered more easily by particles in Earth’s atmosphere than red light, while red light travelled more directly through the atmosphere, Nasa said.

At sunset on Earth, sunlight had to pass through more atmosphere before reaching our eyes. As a result, the blue light from the Sun scattered, while the longer-wavelength red, orange and yellow light got through.

Similarly, the Moon turned red during a lunar eclipse because the only sunlight reaching it also had to pass through Earth’s atmosphere. The more dust or clouds in Earth’s atmosphere during the eclipse, the redder the Moon would appear.

NASA Goddard Space Flight Center/Scientific Visualization Studio Artist's depiction of the Earth during a lunar eclipse from the surface of the Moon.

Time and Date shows there won’t be another lunar eclipse, after next week, until March 2025, with another in September 2025. For both those events some of the total phase of the eclipse will be visible from New Zealand.

There will be no viewing event of next week’s lunar eclipse at Stardome, but for those who prefer to watch it while staying indoors, or if clouds are covering the Moon, the eclipse is being livestreamed.

Among those planning to provide livestreams are Time and Date, Lowell Observatory in Arizona, and astronomical science and education service the Virtual Telescope Project.

Totality ― the stage of the eclipse where the Moon is entirely in Earth’s shadow ― will be visible across North and Central America and the northwest of South America, much of Asia and Australia, as well as New Zealand.

In the US the eclipse is happening early in the morning of their midterm election day.