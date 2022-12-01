Taupō earthquake most likely to be followed by smaller aftershocks that will taper off

A 5.6 earthquake struck Taupō shortly before midnight on Wednesday, startling locals with a good shaking. This video shows the impact on the local Asian Sari-sari Store.

The overnight Wednesday 5.6 magnitude earthquake that shook up the Taupō area will most likely be followed by smaller aftershocks that will taper off in time, GeoNet says.

The chance of another quake of magnitude 5.0 or above in the next seven days has been put at 26%. GeoNet said that meant a quake of that size was “unlikely”, but there was always a “small possibility” of another earthquake larger than the mainshock.

By Thursday afternoon, more than 180 aftershocks – the largest 4.5 – had been recorded. About 30 of the aftershocks had been reported as being felt.

There was a report that a roof of a business in Taupō had been damaged by the earthquake, and there were also reports of items falling off shelves, GeoNet said.

The most recent previous large earthquake in the area was a magnitude 5.0 event in September 2019.

TAUPO PEDAL BOATS A surge on Lake Taupō, caused by earthquakes, lifted two boats from Taupō Pedal Boats off the grass, into the water, and destroyed them.

Experts were still investigating the effect of the earthquakes on the water in Lake Taupō.

Evidence was being assessed about the potential for a seiche, where the lake sloshed back and forth, or a tsunami caused by a landslide, or a combination of both, GeoNet said.

Caldera volcanoes such as Taupō often underwent unrest that lasted from months to years, without leading to eruption.

GeoNet This map from GeoNet shows the location of aftershocks recorded by Thursday afternoon, following a 5.6 magnitude mainshock (red icon) at 11.47pm on Wednesday.

There had been no eruptions following any of the 17 episodes of unrest at Taupō in the past 150 years, GeoNet said.

The period of unrest now under way at Taupō started in May 2022 and could continue for weeks or months, at varying rates or intensities.

It was believed to be caused by activity associated with magma and hydrothermal fluids inside the volcano.

GeoNet said it had received about 180 detailed reports about the earthquake, but was keen to find out more about the lake activity and any observed landslides. Anyone with information was asked to fill in a survey, which can be found here.