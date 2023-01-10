Niwa research team to set sail on voyage of discovery to Antarctica

NIiwa ship Tangaroa faces rough seas on journey home from its Antarctic Voyage. (First published February 2021)

While diminished Antarctic sea ice is good news for those aboard Niwa’s research vessel Tangaroa, it speaks to the urgency and importance of the research they will be carrying out.

The team of 38 researchers and crew will head to Antarctica this Sunday as part of the research institute’s biennial six-week research voyage to examine the impacts of climate change as well as the region’s unique biodiversity.

“Every voyage we go on we discover something new we didn’t know we were going to find,” voyage leader and ocean strategy manager Joshu Mountjoy said.

Most of the team’s work will be below of 60 degrees, with a focus on research relating to the Ross Sea Marine Protected Area established five years ago.

READ MORE:

* COMNAP, the Antarctic organisation based in New Zealand you've probably never heard of

* Expedition team plans to extract 'world's oldest ice'

* Forget 10,000 steps - Fitbit-style trackers show how many waddles penguins take in Antarctica

* Antarctic voyage sets sail from Wellington, a rare expedition in a locked-down world

* Tangaroa returns: Onboard a NIWA research vessel in Antarctica



At 1.5 million km², it is considered one of the world’s largest, and key to protecting the Ross Sea from unregulated fishing and exploitation.

“To manage this properly we need a sound understanding of the food web and how changes will impact different parts of it,” Mountjoy said, adding ongoing research was needed to understand changes in this unique ocean environment and how the protections are working.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Niwa ocean strategy manager Joshu Mountjoy says he is excited about the potential for new discoveries.

He said the rich waters support the large seasonal blooms of plankton and other microscopic organisms at the base of the Antarctic food web.

But he said this year was shaping up to be the “leanest” in terms of sea ice, with smaller amounts formed compared with last year.

Areas of work will focus on mapping ocean currents, ice and freshwater exchanges, as well as fish and marine mammal distribution and abundance surveys, underwater video surveys and climate and atmospheric process sampling.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Niwa marine biologist Sadie Mills (left) has taken part in previous research trips and says it can be a challenging voyage – especially for firs timers like Mountjoy (right).

It will be Niwa marine biologist Sadie Mills​’ third trip to Antarctica as she leads a team focussed on collecting marine organisms from the Ross Sea.

“Animal and plant collections give us a library of the Earth’s biodiversity, providing a valuable resource for research. Sometimes, we can even collect species that we never knew existed,” she said.

They will deploy a deep water camera and robot which will allow them to compare the sea floor from when monitoring first started.

Using this technology they will also be able to collect samples to understand the impacts of climate change and ocean acidification on the “incredibly rich” marine life, particularly organisms that use calcium carbonate to form their structures.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Mills with previous marine sample of coral – such organisms can be used to help explore the impacts of ocean acidification and climate change on marine life.

Speaking from experience, Mills said sailing down could be “very rough”, especially for first timers like Mountjoy.

“Conditions on deck can be very cold. I’ve been down one day, and it was minus eight and that’s when the equipment starts to freeze up.”

One peculiar phenomenon she also looks forward to was being able to smell trees and pollen upon her return. “That’s quite an unusual experience.”

The team will board Tangaroa on Wednesday and isolate for five days as part of Covid-19 prevention measures before departing on Sunday, before returning late-February.