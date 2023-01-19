Scientists find likely cause of hoiho chick deaths after 137 became sick

Yellow-eyed penguin (hoiho) returning from the sea on Enderby Island in the Sub Antarctic Islands.

When 137 baby yellow-eyed penguins (hoiho) were admitted to Dunedin Wildlife Hospital needing round the clock care, the cause was a mystery.

Thirty-one of the chicks showed signs of respiratory disease within their first week of life, while 27 died within 12 to 24 hours of presentation of symptoms. One survived for five days with intensive veterinary support before dying, while just three were able to be successfully treated and returned to the nest.

The deaths occurred during the November and December hatching season in 2021.

Now researchers have discovered the likely cause of the highly fatal respiratory disease that caused the mass deaths among the critically endangered birds.

The yellow-eyed penguin is unique to New Zealand and thought to be one of the world's rarest penguin species. As of 2019, there were 4000 to 5000 mature individuals.

The new study was led by University of Otago postdoctoral research fellow Dr Janelle Wierenga and virologist Dr Jemma Geoghegan and identified a novel gyrovirus likely to have been responsible for the fatal respiratory disease affecting the very young chicks.

Ribonucleic acid (RNA) extracted from tissue samples during post-mortems of 43 dead chicks revealed a novel and “highly abundant gyrovirus”, said Geoghegan.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Wildlife veterinarian Lisa Argilla treats a yellow-eyed and penguin at Otago Polytechnic's Hoiho Hospital in March 2021.

“We collected tissue from the chicks that died of Respiratory Distress Syndrome and used next generation sequencing technology to try to identify any pathogens present,” she said.

“This is the same technology that Chinese scientists used to identify that a new coronavirus was causing a respiratory disease in humans, which of course was later named SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19).”

The team identified a novel gyrovirus that appeared to be “abundant in samples from the diseased chicks”, she said.

The virus is related to other gyroviruses that cause disease in other birds, including chickens. It was initially identified in 2019, although historical epidemiological records show the first suspected cases as early as 2015.

Iain McGregor/Stuff The yellow-eyed penguin is thought to be one of the world's rarest penguin species.

The team has developed a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to identify the presence of the virus in the future.

“In 2020 and 2021, the number of chick deaths from this disease increased four and five-fold, compared to 2019, with a mortality rate of more than 90%,” said Geoghegan.

“Chicks usually succumbed to the disease within the first 10 days of life.

“The disease has only really been noticed in the past few years, meaning it is likely a new virus in hoiho. This means the virus would have likely jumped from another animal – perhaps another seabird – to hoiho recently.”

WILDLIFE HOSPITAL/SUPPLIED Mrs Hanky, the hoiho, receives care at the Wildlife Hospital in Dunedin, which remains open during lockdown.

Three populations of hoiho are monitored annually by various organisations from three regions across Otago.

There are two populations:

Northern, which occupies mainland New Zealand and Stewart Island.

Southern, which is the subantarctic Auckland Islands and Campbell Island.

The northern population has experienced a dramatic decline with numbers decreasing by 75% over the past 30 years.

The study was funded by the Morris Animal Foundation and the research group, which includes the Dunedin Wildlife Hospital, Yellow-Eyed Penguin Trust, Department of Conservation, Ministry for Primary Industries, and both Otago and Massey universities.