Toxic algae - there's promise amid all the nastiness

Unlovely, unhealthy, but perhaps one day some of it will be big-time beneficial.

Troublesome toxic algae outbreaks are likely to become more common in our waterways, but the news isn’t all downbeat.

Some of the organisms are cyanobacteria and some of those are being studied by a raft of scientists, including Otago University botanist Dr Tina Summerfield, for potential benefits including the development of organic hydrogen factories as an alternative to fossil fuels.

Alerts of elevated levels of toxic algae have been widespread around New Zealand this summer.

Environment Southland have current alerts at the Upukerora River at Te Anau-Milford Rd and at the Waiau River upstream of Excelsior Creek. Previous alerts had been raised at the Waihopai River, Waituna Creek and Hamilton Burn at Affleck Rd.

The advice is that people and animals, particularly dogs, avoid contact with the slimy dark green/brown mats, and to visit a doctor or take their animal to a vet, should health symptoms emerge.

Summerfield said global predictions were that toxic algae outbreaks would get worse.

Environment Southland was right to encourage people to report them, she said.

Not all the algae would prove hazardous. Some were distinct from cyanobacteria and not all cyanobacteria had toxin-producing genes.

But it was better to be cautious.

“Blooms can be hazardous to the environment, even if they are not toxin producing.’’

Supplied/Stuff Toxic algae benthic cyanobacateria - hazardous for people and animals if swallowed or in contact with the skin.

The upside was that cyanobacteria, which are found in almost all environments, use photosynthesis to capture energy from sunlight and produce high-energy compounds that could produce renewable energy for fuel cells.

“That’s what we’re interested in,’’ Summerfield said.

Her own studies included ways to improve the genetic stability of cyanobacterial strains for biofuel production.

The studies under way around the world were very resource-intensive but genetic tools were improving all the time.

CAWTHRON INSTITUTE Cawthron Institute senior scientist Dr Susie Wood talks about toxic algae in New Zealand rivers, explaining how to stay safe and what you need to look out for. (Video first published in January 2017)

Environment Southland scientist Ewen Rodway said the regional council’s biosecurity team worked hard to monitor pest species and “we certainly love to hear from people who see anything new or suspicious’’.

Elevated levels of algae were natural occurrences, but made worse by a range of factors including excess nutrients, low flows and high temperatures.

“Rivers and streams are smaller bodies of water and can be more easily impacted by extremes in weather,’’ he said.

Toxic algae were​ not the only issue.

“Our monitoring is showing some places in the region at the moment have temperatures which will be resulting in stress in our freshwater species.’’

Trout were quite a good indicator of this and if they were stressed it was likely other species lower in the food chain were too.