Campers who retired to car amid storm treated to rare night sky sight over Lake Ōhau

The moonbow that was briefly visible in the sky near Lake Ohau about 10.40pm on Sunday.

Gary Wilson and Lee Tooala were camping at Lake Ōhau in the Mackenzie Basin on Sunday night when a storm rolled over, and they took shelter in their car.

Wilson managed to nod off, but luckily, as it turned out, Tooala was struggling to get to sleep.

Looking out the car window about 10.40pm, she saw an unusual sight, and woke Wilson up.

Through the windscreen they could see what Wilson described as a “faint, white rainbow”.

It was a new phenomenon for Wilson, who has since learnt that he and Tooala were looking at a moonbow, also known as a lunar rainbow.

According to the UK Met Office, moonbows appear when light from the Moon is refracted through water droplets in the air.

For a moonbow to become visible, the Moon needed to be near or at its fullest phase and low in the sky, while the sky needed to be very dark, the Met Office said.

Rain – or another source of water droplets such as a waterfall – needed to be falling opposite the Moon, and the Moon needed to be behind the observer.

Moonbows were “incredibly faint and rarely seen”, the Met Office said. Making them even harder to see, not enough light was produced to excite the cone colour receptors in the human eye.

Gary Wilson and Lee Tooala The couple were lucky to capture shots of the moonbow before it disappeared.

Wilson said the Moon was full and immediately behind him and Tooala as they looked out the windscreen of the car at the moonbow.

“It had finished raining. There was still lightning in the hills in the background,” he said.

The first couple of attempts to take a picture didn’t work. “Because it was so faint I couldn’t see it through the phone, I had to literally point and shoot,” he said.

After correcting his aim, he managed to grab a few shots.

It turned out to be fortunate he had moved so quickly, and the moonbow only lasted a brief time.

“A few quick snaps and it was gone,” Wilson said.

The Met Office noted that although moonbows often appeared white to the human eye, the colours were there, and long-exposure photographs were a great way of capturing their beauty.

Wilson said that although he had simply pointed his phone and clicked to get his shots, the pictures he took may have picked up more colours than were visible when he looked at the moonbow.