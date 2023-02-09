Moon dust could help mitigate global warming, US scientists propose - but others are dubious

Extreme climate events continue to cause heatwaves, floods and storms globally. IPCC's latest report has been called 'code red for humanity' by a UN top official.

Scientists in the US have calculated it might be plausible to mitigate the effects of global warming by shielding the Earth with dust shot into space from the Moon.

But the idea has encountered some scepticism, with a Scottish professor suggesting it would be “like trying to balance marbles on a football”.

For decades, scientists had considered ways to block 1-2% of the Sun’s radiation, thought to be just enough to mitigate the effects of global warming, the Center for Astrophysics / Harvard & Smithsonian – one of the group’s involved – said in a news release.

The team doing the calculations found that launching dust from Earth to a way station at a Lagrange point between Earth and the Sun would be most effective, but would require an astronomical cost and effort, the release said.

So they looked at Moon dust as an alternative.

Lagrange points are positions in space where the gravitational pull of two large masses precisely equals the force needed for a small object to move with them, so objects sent to such points can orbit in a constant pattern with the larger masses.

Ben Bromley/University of Utah The authors look at the idea of using Moon dust to mitigate global warming

The scientists investigated two scenarios they considered to be promising.

In the first scenario, the authors positioned a space station platform at the L1 Lagrange point, the closest point between Earth and the Sun where the gravitational forces were balanced, the news release said.

The authors found that when launched precisely, dust launched from the platform would follow a path between Earth and the Sun, effectively creating shade, at least for a while.

But the dust was easily blown off course by the solar winds, radiation, and gravity within the solar system.

The team concluded that any L1 space station platform would need to create an endless supply of new dust batches to blast into orbit every few days after the initial spray dissipated.

In the second scenario simulated, the authors shot lunar dust from a platform on the surface of the Moon towards the Sun.

Nasa Work on the possibility of mining the Moon is under way.

The simulations tested how lunar dust scattered along various courses until they found excellent trajectories aimed towards L1 that served as an effective sunshield, the scientists said.

The authors stressed their study only explored the potential impact of the strategy, rather than evaluate whether the scenarios were logistically feasible.

But they did consider one of the biggest logistical challenges – replenishing dust streams every few days – to also be an advantage.

“The Sun’s radiation naturally disperses the dust particles throughout the solar system, meaning the sunshield is temporary and particles do not fall onto Earth,” the release said.

“The authors assure that their approach would not create a permanently cold, uninhabitable planet, as in the science fiction story Snowpiercer."

Snowpiercer, which originated as a French graphic novel and has also been made into a movie and TV series, is the story of the remnants of humanity travelling the world in a huge train after a cataclysmic event started a new ice age.

ESA/Nasa The joint ESA/Nasa Solar & Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) moves around the Sun in step with the Earth, by slowly orbiting around the First Lagrangian Point

Responding to the Moon dust suggestion, Prof Stuart Haszeldine from the University of Edinburgh said multiple proposals – some practical, others exotic – had looked at ways to reflect 1-2% of solar heating.

“Placing Moon dust at the gravity mid-point between Earth and Sun, can indeed reflect heat – with the right particle shape, at the right size, and in exactly the right place,” Haszeldine said.

“But this is like trying to balance marbles on a football, within a week most dust has spun out of stable orbit. Which is why there is no natural dust accumulation at this astronomical point.

“There are easier methods to decrease heating of the Earth, and humans should now be enacting those to repair climate.”

Joanna Haigh, emeritus professor of atmospheric physics at Imperial College London, said there was a fundamental problem with the concept behind the type of global geoengineering being proposed.

”An Earth with less solar irradiance and greater infrared greenhouse effect is not the same as one in which both these factors are unchanged,” Haigh said.

Global atmospheric and oceanic circulations, weather patterns and clouds would be different.

A paper on the proposal has been published in PLOS Climate.