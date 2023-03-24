In the blink of a cosmic eye: Mysteries of space unravelled in 100 years

One hundred years ago American Astronomer Edwin Hubble calculated that Cepheids of M31, also known as Andromeda Galaxy, were outside our cluster of stars (known as the Milky Way), thereby confirming the existence of galaxies.

The idea of our place around a star in the Milky Way in a universe populated by endless galaxies is so embedded in the human psyche that it seems like a timeless truth.

In fact, that viewpoint has been confirmed in our collective brains only for a blink of a cosmic eye – 100 short Earth years.

Astronomers have seen our beautiful sister galaxy Andromeda in the sky for centuries, but it wasn’t until 1923 when legendary American astronomer Dr Edwin Hubble proved how far away it was, that we realised what it was – a huge body of stars outside our own.

The following year he published his results and that is when the rest of humanity suddenly became aware of our own place in the universe.

Hubble’s discovery effectively resolved a great debate about the nature of the local universe that was going on in astronomy circles at the time.

His calculations that Andromeda was hundreds of thousands of light years outside the enormous mass of stars that surrounded us meant our group was not all that there was.

Supplied American astronomer Edwin Hubble made some of the most important discoveries of the 20th Century, such as proving the existence of galaxies and that the universe was expanding.

Since then calculations about the number of galaxies in the visible universe have come up with extraordinary numbers – 5 to 10 trillion at last count.

Wellington space science educator Sam Leske said Hubble’s discovery a relatively short time ago changed everything.

”That suddenly made our universe that much bigger ... and it meant all of those spirals, [previously thought to be nebulae], were not in our galaxy, and some of those spirals were really little so obviously really distant.”

Piers Fuller/Stuff Space sciences educator Sam Leske and Astrobiologist Hari Mogosanu run a stargazing business on top of a hill in South Wairarapa. Star Safari is located in the world's newest International Dark Sky Reserve.

Leske said as telescopes became more powerful and they could see more galaxies, the horizon of the universe got further and further away.

“I just find it mind-boggling. It’s incredible.”

With each passing year, the richness of the observable universe continued to deepen. New telescopes and techniques unveiled more layers of information, slowly filling in the gaps in our galactic knowledge.

NASA/AP Stephan's Quintet, a visual grouping of five galaxies captured by the Webb Telescope's Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI).

Another mind-blowing fact was that the observable universe was probably only a tiny fraction of the entire universe. That’s a lot of stars, a lot of planets, and a lot of interesting places – some certainly a bit like our own.

Internationally, countries have invested huge sums in astronomy over the last century, and some of the fruits of those billions of dollars have been seen in the last year.

The $16 billion James Webb Space Telescope is using its infrared telescope to peer back at galaxies so far away that it was viewing them near the dawn of the time, just a few hundred million years after the Big Bang.

Because Hubble also proved that the universe was expanding, it meant the early universe viewed by Webb with its proto galaxies was much, much smaller than it is now.

Nasa/Supplied Nasa's Hubble Space Telescope has made extraordinary discoveries over the last 30 years, redefining how we see the universe.

One of the other tools that showed galaxies in all their glorious abundance was the space telescope that bears the name of the 20th Century’s greatest astronomer.

In 1995 a scientist had the bright idea of pointing the Hubble telescope at a dark little patch of sky. Using extraordinarily long image exposures it revealed something no-one expected.

The images known as Hubble Deep Field showed 3000 galaxies in a tiny patch of sky – the equivalent size of a grain of rice nine metres from the human eye.

So it was less than 30 years ago it was realised the whole black background of the sky was carpeted in trillions of galaxies billions of light years away.

Supplied New Zealand astronomer Beatrice Tinsley at Yale University where she completed some of her ground-breaking research on the nature of the universe.

New Zealand’s ‘Queen of the Cosmos’

New Zealand astronomer Beatrice Tinsley, who was dubbed the “Queen of the Cosmos”, did research which added to the acceptance of the Big Bang theory and the ever-expanding universe.

After graduating with a first class master’s degree in physics in 1961, she completed her PhD in the United States where she produced more than 100 scientific papers and received a number of accolades for her work on stars and the evolution of galaxies.

Astrobiologist Haritina Mogosanu said Tinsley was an example of what a person who was passionate about science could achieve.

She even tackled some of the biggest questions about the universe such as “whether it was closed or open”, which was essentially trying to establish whether whole of existence was finite or infinite.

NASA/Supplied In the direction of the constellation Canis Major, two spiral galaxies pass each other like majestic ships in the night. The near-collision has been caught in images taken by the Nasa/ESA Hubble Space Telescope and its Wide Field Planetary Camera 2.

A whole new perspective

Some may question the relevance of these astronomical discoveries to people’s lives on Earth, but passionate cosmologists say it should give us a sense of perspective when confronted with earthly problems, big or small.

When human behaviour on our lush planet leaves much to be desired and the perilous nature of our continued existence has never been more clear, the enormity, complexity and variety of the external universe can serve as an anchor.

It could show us how important it was to preserve the preciousness of Earth’s diversity, but also its civilisation that now had the ability to peer into the vast reaches of the universe and comprehend its place.

As an astrobiologist Mogosanu studied the likelihood and possibility of life outside of earth and understood the critical nature of this moment in time.

NASA Nasa released video of the moment the Perseverance rover touched down on Mars in February 2021, including the first audio recording of sounds from the red planet.

“It’s not OK to have wars, it’s not OK for us to kill each other and all of the awful things we have in the world right now, because that’s the only place we have. People need to understand how unique we are and this is our only chance.”

Leske said it was an incredible time in human history, but we also had to be wary of assuming we knew it all.

“It’s amazing that we have developed this pretty good understanding of our immediate area of the universe.

“The Victorians thought they knew everything pretty well, but it turns out they were way off, and we could well be as well.”

Are we alone?

Leske said the vast numbers of stars and exoplanets meant the probability of advanced lifeforms was high and there was bound to be others pondering the same great questions.

“We’ve got a universe that’s 90 billion light years across, in that universe there’s probably 5 to 10 trillion galaxies, Presumably some of them will be in a very similar state to the Milky Way.

“That’s a massive stellar population where you’re going to have stars similar in size to the sun, probably have some planets that are pretty similar to ours.

“Maybe there are a million or two earth-like planets with advanced civilisations pondering their own existence in this universe.

“I think we’re not alone.”

Crazy numbers

(These estimates keep getting more accurate as scientists find out more)