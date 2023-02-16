Wednesday evening earthquake was 'a bit larger than usual'

Wednesday evening’s strong widely felt earthquake was “a bit larger than usual” for the location, and related to the subducting Pacific Plate.

The magnitude 6.3 event at 7.38pm was centred 50km northwest of Paraparaumu – almost directly west of Levin – at a depth of 60km, GeoNet reported.

Nearly 60,700 felt reports were filed, mostly from the lower half of the North Island and top of the South Island, but also reasonable numbers from as far away as Auckland and Christchurch.

GNS seismic duty officer Jen Andrews said the earthquake was related to the subducting Pacific tectonic plate.

READ MORE:

* Why shaking from Taranaki's earthquake was described as 'light', despite being felt widely

* Earthquake under the sea shakes upper South Island and lower North Island

* Six magnitude-5-plus earthquakes in a month, in three different areas, nothing unusual



The Pacific Plate starts subducting under the Australian Plate that the North Island sits on at the Hikurangi plate boundary, off the North Island east coast.

The earthquake on Wednesday could have been just above the plate boundary in the Australian Plate, it could have been on the plate boundary, or it could have been within the Pacific Plate, Andrews said.

GeoNet This GeoNet map shows the location of Wednesday evening's earthquake

The deeper a quake happened, the more uncertainty there was about its depth, with agencies calculating the best solution based on their data and methods.

Despite that, it was known that Wednesday’s event was deep, Andrews said.

“We definitely know it’s down there and related to that down-going plate,” she said. “A subducting zone like this has hundreds of thousands of earthquakes on it as that plate goes down.”

GeoNet data going back to at least the 1940s showed four events above magnitude 6.0 in the same general area as Wednesday’s event to the west of the lower North Island. There had been about 45 above 5.5 magnitude in that offshore region.

So the earthquake on Wednesday was “a bit larger than usual”.

By mid-morning Thursday there had been few aftershocks, the largest of them had a magnitude of 3.3.

GNS Science The Pacific Plate starts diving under the Australian Plate at the Hikurangi Subduction Zone off the east coast of the North Island.

Aftershock sequences of different earthquakes varied greatly, Andrews said. Because of the depth of the Wednesday event it was unlikely the smaller aftershocks would be felt.

The depth was the reason the earthquake had been felt widely and quite strongly, Andrews said.

“The energy travels up through that descending plate ... and that material is really strong, so it transmits energy really well to the surface, so that’s why everyone felt it really strongly.”

But also because it was deep, the really damaging energy was absorbed before it reached the surface. She had not seen any reports of damage, and would not expect anything significant.

While earthquakes are regularly felt in central New Zealand, events above magnitude 6.0 are less common.

When it comes to earthquakes centred relatively close to Wellington, two of the most significant events in the past decade were the July 2013 6.5 magnitude Cook Strait earthquake, and the 6.6 magnitude Lake Grassmere event the following month.