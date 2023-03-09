Why the Moon looked so big and bright this week

This graphic shows the position of the Moon and the Sun during each of the phases and the Moon as it appears from Earth during each phase.

If you’ve found the Moon particularly bright the past few mornings it may be because of the time of year.

Unlike the well-known illusion of the full moon looking larger at the horizon than high in the sky, the brightness of this month’s full moon could be more to do with viewer expectations.

A full moon happens when the Moon is on the opposite side of the Earth from the Sun. At that time, the full half of the Moon illuminated by the Sun is visible from Earth.

Full moons always rise in the east around sunset, are highest in the sky midway between sunset and sunrise, and set around sunrise.

READ MORE:

* 'Green comet' back in sight for Kiwi stargazers - for first time in 50,000 years

* 'Healing' ozone layer under threat from growth in rocket industry

* Why is the Moon bright? Is Easter a full moon? Your Moon questions answered by an astronomer



Technically, the moment the Moon was considered to be in its full phase was at 1.40am on Wednesday, but the Moon appears full a day or so either side of that time.

A key reason why the March full moon may have seemed so impressively bright is linked to the increase in the hours of darkness heading into autumn.

According to Time and Date, in Auckland on Thursday the Sun rose at 7.13am. The last time it rose later than that at the time of a full moon was September 2022 (accounting for daylight saving).

RICKY WILSON A full moon always rises about sunset and sets around the time of sunrise

With the later sunrise, it may be the first time in several months that many people have been up and about while it’s still essentially dark when the Moon is in its full phase.

At this time of year, many people would be seeing the full moon at the horizon against a dark sky, astronomer and Otago Museum director Dr Ian Griffin said.

“I think it’s just one of those effects. You see it in the morning and think ‘that looks bright’.”

In comparison, in recent months many people would have been seeing the full moon against a lighter sky.

Mark Gee Wellington astrophotographer Mark Gee set up a time-lapse camera to capture Jupiter, Saturn and the moon from a vantage point behind Cape Palliser Lighthouse on December 18, 2020.

Astronomer and University of Canterbury senior lecturer Dr Michele Bannister also thought some people might be noticing the full moon more because of the darkening morning sky.

“The background is darker now than it would have been,” Bannister said. However, he said the luminosity of the Moon hadn’t changed and there was nothing particularly unusual about its orbit.