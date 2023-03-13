Mynas - tracing the arrival of a troublesome pest

Thousands of pest birds are roosting in the trees above this Waikato lake and moving them along isn't that simple. (First published March 2021)

A new study into the history of mynas in this country found the birds were first introduced into the South Island, but failed to thrive there, with the southern edge of their range moving steadily northwards for many decades.

But that drift north may have partly reversed in recent decades, with numbers of the birds now growing fast in some areas of the lower North Island.

The common myna, also known as the Indian myna, is native to southern Asia, but is now established on every continent except Antarctica.

It is one of only three bird species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s list of 100 of the world’s worst invasive alien species.

In this country, mynas are often linked with Australian magpies, with both being described as aggressive and known to raid the nests of native birds, destroy eggs and tip out fledglings.

Mynas also eat native skinks, geckos and insects such as wētā.

In areas where they are well established they can be seen patrolling the side of highways, looking for dead bugs.

Landcare Research The earliest reliable record of mynas being brought to this country was of two birds imported to Nelson in 1868.

Researchers from the University of Auckland set about trying to clarify when and where mynas were introduced to this country.

They found the earliest reliable record of mynas being introduced were two birds brought to Nelson in 1868. From then until the end of 1875, the data showed most myna introductions were in South Island towns, their study said.

After 1875, the records showed most myna introductions were in North Island towns and localities, in some cases from elsewhere in New Zealand.

No definitive records were found of mynas being imported from overseas after 1878.

Stuff Magpies are another introduced pest bird.

The final recorded myna introduction to a new region was of an unknown number of birds sent in 1882 or 1883 from the Hawke’s Bay Acclimatisation Society to the Poverty Bay Acclimatisation Society in Gisborne.

Following a decade or so of stability, small myna populations in South Island town centres – Nelson, Christchurch, and Dunedin – began to decline and largely disappeared from the South Island by 1900.

A notable exception was a small population in Richmond, near Nelson that hung on until about the 1960s.

In the North Island, myna numbers grew quickly across cleared land in areas where the birds were introduced, the study, published on Monday in the New Zealand Journal of Zoology said.

DOC Pest control agencies are always on the lookout for rainbow lorikeets, introduced as pets, living in the wild.

By the 1910s, mynas were firmly established in Gisborne, Manawatū-Whanganui, Hawke’s Bay, and Taranaki. But numbers in Wellington were falling, with the birds becoming uncommon in the region by 1922.

The mynas’ southern territorial boundary continued moving north, and by at least 1979 few mynas were established below Whanganui on the west coast, or below Hastings on the east coast.

In the decade to 2021, counts of myna were relatively stable across the North Island, except for Wellington, where there was a “dramatic increase”.

That pattern appears to be continuing, with the annual garden bird survey, carried out last June, showing stable myna populations in the northern half of the North Island, but a five-year rise of 193% in Wellington, and growth in Manawatū-Whanganui and Gisborne.

The study said the available records indicated introduction of mynas had been largely overseen by regional acclimatisation societies, with some input from private individuals.

John Bisset/Timaru Herald Starlings seen here in South Canterbury, are another introduced bird that can cause problems, particularly because of their tendency to group together in large flocks.

There was no evidence for mynas being imported directly from their native range in India. When the place of origin was noted in the records, it was always listed as Melbourne or Victoria.

Mynas relied on human environments, with both historical and current data revealing sightings were almost exclusively in urban or farmed environments in this country.

The main areas without myna coverage in the North Island had consistently been those with the least human activity, typically dense native bush, the study said.

Mynas were only one of many insect-eating bird species to be introduced, at a time when insects were causing widespread damage to crops and gardens.

Once mynas were established, concerns were quickly raised about their appetite for fruit and grain, aggressive behaviour, and role in spreading weeds and disease.