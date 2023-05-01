Institute exploring causes, impacts of strokes takes top PM's Science Prize

The National Institute for Stroke and Applied Neurosciences has been awarded a research grant worth half a million dollars at the 2022 Prime Minister’s Science Prizes.

The multidisciplinary National Institute for Stroke and Applied Neurosciences has been awarded a research grant worth half a million dollars at the 2022 Prime Minister’s Science Prizes.

The five awards, announced at an event in Wellington on Monday, recognise the achievements of scientists and impacts of science on Aotearoa.

The 2022 Te Pūiaki Putaiao Matua a Te Pirimia Prime Minister’s Science Prize was awarded to the National Institute for Stroke and Applied Neurosciences which has spent more than 40 years studying the causes and impacts of strokes.

Led by Professor Valery Feigin​ at the Auckland University of Technology, the institute has been working to “develop the most cost-effective, widely applicable strategies to reduce stroke burden” both in New Zealand and internationally.

READ MORE:

* Palmerston North scientist stunned by prestigious award

* Massey appoints renowned scholar to school of Māori knowledge

* Covid-19 researchers take out top Prime Minister's Science Prize

* Wellingtonian of the Year supreme award taken out by epidemiologist Michael Baker



In awarding this prize, the selection committee said the team’s work was outstanding, and the impact had been “truly transformative.

Supplied Led by Professor Valery Feigin at the Auckland University of Technology, the National Institute for Stroke and Applied Neurosciences has been awarded a research grant worth half a million dollars.

“It combines all the elements of a scientific breakthrough – proof, technology, modelling and commercialisation. This research has made an incredible impact and will make a long-term contribution to health and social outcomes.”

Te Puiaki Kaipūtaiao Maea, Prime Minister’s MacDiarmid Emerging Scientist Prize

Supplied Dr Jonathan Tonkin was awarded the emerging scientist prize, for his work developing new ways to forecast how biodiversity might respond to environmental threats so that it can be protected.

Dr Jonathan Tonkin​was awarded the emerging scientist prize, for his work developing new ways to forecast how biodiversity might respond to environmental threats so that it can be protected.

Tonkin is a Rutherford Discovery Fellow and Associate Professor based at the School of Biological Sciences at Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha, University of Canterbury, studying major challenges to ecology under threat from climate change.

The award comes with a prize of $200,000.

Te Puiaki Kaiwhakaako Pūtaiao Science Teacher Prize

Supplied Wellington science teacher, Dr Doug Walker, has been named the Prime Minister’s Science Teacher Prize winner. He is also Head of Science at St Patrick’s College, Kilbirnie.

The head of science at St Patrick’s College, Dr Doug Walker​, was named 2022’s science teacher of the year.

His achievements include introducing a senior science programme that enables more students to achieve University Entrance, and developing and sharing science teaching widely through an online following of students who enjoy his explosive experiments and NCEA exam paper tutorials.

The award comes with a prize of $150,000.

Prime Minister’s Te Puiaki Kaipūtaiao Ānamata Future Scientist Prize

Supplied Former Onslow College student Benjamin Smith won the Prime Minister’s Te Puiaki Kaiputaiao Anamata Future Scientist Prize for his research into mathematically modelling the behaviour of twisted elastic bands.

Wellington teenager Benjamin Smith​ was named a future scientist for his research into mathematically modelling the behaviour of twisted elastic bands which relates to many types of structural engineering.

The former Year 13 student at Onslow College began the project while taking part in the International Young Physicists’ Tournament in 2022.

The award comes with a prize of $50,000 to support tertiary education, with Smith having started studying physics and computer science at Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington this year.

Te Puiaki Whakapā Pūtaiao Science Communication Prize

Supplied Associate Professor of Biomedical & Health Sciences-Immunology at the University of Otago (Wellington), Dianne Sika-Paotonu, was awarded the Prime Minister’s Science Communication Prize.

Pacific immunology and biomedical scientist, Dr Dianne Sika-Paotonu​ was named 2022’s science communicator of the year.

An Associate Professor of Biomedical & Health Sciences-Immunology, and Associate Dean Pacific, at the University of Otago (Wellington), Sika-Paotonu was a leading voice during the Covid-19 pandemic and is an advocate for Pacific and Māori scientists, researchers and health professionals.

The prize is worth $75,000.