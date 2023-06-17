Sponges are vital in healthy oceans. How will they survive warmer seas?

Marine sponge communities - among the most abundant species on the seafloor with a key role in ocean health – have ways to survive marine heatwaves, research at Victoria University of Wellington suggests.

A key part of the process looks to be changes in the mix of the microbes that live inside the sponges.

The functions of those microbes include protecting the sponges from predators, toxins and disease. They contribute to metabolism – the processes that make energy and the materials organisms need to grow and stay healthy – and provide advantages in competition for space.

The Wellington researchers found the mix of microbes living in larvae from sponges exposed to marine heatwave conditions differed significantly to the larvae from sponges that hadn’t been exposed to heatwave conditions.

When larvae were then exposed to heatwave conditions, those from parents that had also been exposed grew faster than those from a control group whose parents hadn’t been exposed.

Sponges were a key part of the marine environment and changes to sponge communities had the potential to cause flow-on effects for other species, Professor James Bell from Victoria’sTe Kura Mātauranga Koiora–School of Biological Sciences, said.

Victoria University of Wellington A juvenile Crella incrustans

“That’s why it’s so important to find out how they’ll be affected by the rapidly warming waters associated with marine heatwaves. It’s possible some sponges may be able to adapt.”

Bell and PhD candidate Francesca Strano exposed the common sea sponge Crella incrustans to marine heatwave conditions in the lab.

“Our experiments found just over a third of adult sponges died after only 10 days spent at 21C–conditions similar to those in Wellington harbour during the marine heatwave in January 2018,” Bell said.

The exposed sponges had a marked relative increase in harmful pathogenic and stress-associated bacteria, and a decrease in their normal symbiotic bacteria.

But the offspring of the sponges exposed to marine heatwave conditions did not show an increase in pathogenic bacteria when they were exposed to heatwave conditions.

Victoria University of Wellington Crella incrustans larvae

”Instead, they showed an increase in a symbiotic bacteria called Rubritalea marina,” Bell said.

“We think this bacteria may provide the baby sponges with a better ability to deal with future heat stress–it’s a bit like natural selection in action.

More research was needed on the role of Rubritalea marina and the long-term effects on sponges of losing some of their symbiotic bacteria, Strano said.

“It’s possible sponges losing some of their microbes could be a good thing, enabling them to shuffle or switch the microbes they contain to get new ones and provide the potential for them to survive in new or different conditions.

“However, during this process they could also lose some microbes that are important for other functions–for example, detoxification.”