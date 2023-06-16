Possible ancient sea monster fossils among treasure trove revealed by Cyclone Gabrielle floodwaters

Cyclone Gabrielle floodwaters that surged through Hawke’s Bay valleys in February have revealed a treasure trove of new fossils, including some possibly from sea monsters that lived around 80 million years ago.

The floodwaters scoured riverbeds and overturned rocks the size of shopping trolleys, GNS Science said.

In the process they revealed an “untold” number of previously undiscovered fossils “that might otherwise have remained hidden for eternity”.

The fossils have been found within rocks in the disturbed bed of the remote mountain Mangahouanga Stream, high in the Urewera Ranges in northern Hawke’s Bay, and one of New Zealand’s prime fossil spots.

Among the discoveries were two large vertebrae, potentially from enormous marine reptiles that lived over 80m years ago, GNS said.

National paleontological collection manager Marianna Terezow had so far tentatively identified the vertebrae as potentially from elasmosaurus.

Not technically a dinosaur but the marine equivalent that existed at the same time, elasmoaurus could reach up to 14m, much of it in its long, snake-like neck.

GNS Science Articulated vertebrae which would have formed a part of the spine of an extinct marine reptile.

Other vertebrae could potentially have come from a mosasaur, GNS said.

Mosasaurs were apex sea predators resembling a crocodile. One type, fossils of which have been found in the Mangahouanga Valley, was thought to have been 12m long.

Fossilised mosasaur teeth had been found previously in the Mangahouanga Stream by Joan Wiffen and her team who discovered this country’s first dinosaur fossils in the stream in 1975.

The newly revealed fossils were found in late March on Forest Lifeforce Restoration Trust property.

GNS Science Forest Lifeforce Restoration Trust chairman Simon Hall (left) with a trust volunteer, searching for newly-revealed fossils

“Judging from what we found in just one morning, Gabrielle will contribute hugely to our collective knowledge about the creatures that called this place home in the depths of pre-history,” trust forest manager Pete Shaw, an experienced fossil hunter, said.

Shaw discovered part of a mosasaur jaw with giant, well-preserved teeth in the Mangahouanga Valley in 2015.

Despite the discoveries made by Wiffen and Shaw, mosasaur fossils were not particularly common in this country, GNS said. Others have been found in Waipara, Shag Point in Otago, and Haumuri Bluff in southern Marlborough.

GNS Science Pete Shaw from the Forest Lifeforce Restoration Trust with a fossil-bearing rock, revealed by Cylcone Gabrielle, in the Mangahouanga Stream

Around 70 million years ago the Mangahouanga Stream was part of a larger estuarine environment lying directly on the east coast. At this time, New Zealand was covered in lush rainforest and was a much larger land mass than today, a Hawke’s Bay Regional Council report said.

The fossil dinosaur remains found at Mangahouanga Stream were washed into streams by heavy rains on land, and swept down to the sea where they were preserved as marine fossils along the coast, finally ending up in Mangahouanga Stream valley boulders.