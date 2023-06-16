Leading freshwater scientist finds new home at same uni after position cut

Dr Mike Joy, whose role at the Institute of Governance and Policy Studies was disestablished, will take up the position of The Morgan Foundation Senior Research Fellow in Freshwater Ecology at Te Herenga Waka–Victoria University of Wellington. (File photo)

A new home for leading freshwater researcher, Dr Mike Joy​, has been found at Te Herenga Waka–Victoria University of Wellington.

Joy has been a researcher at the university since 2018. However, his role was disestablished last month when the Institute of Governance and Policy Studies, where he operated from, was subsumed by the School of Government.

The award-winning scientist has now been named the Morgan Foundation Senior Research Fellow in Freshwater Ecology.

The Morgan Foundation – a charitable trust established by Joanna and Gareth Morgan, which has a focus on public policy, conversation and social development research – has agreed to fund the fellowship for an initial five-year term.

Joy, an outspoken critic of the agriculture industry because of its impact on water quality, said the fellowship would allow him to continue to “undertake crucial independent research communicating these findings and raise public awareness of important issues facing the country”.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Te Herenga Waka–Victoria University of Wellington’s long-running Institute of Governance and Policy Studies (IGPS) will be subsumed by the School of Government. (File photo)

Vice-chancellor Nic Smith​ said contributing to public understanding and bringing evidence to debates on important issues faced by society was a “critical part of the role academics hold”.

“We are delighted to partner with The Morgan Foundation to ensure Dr Joy continues his research and provision of informed analysis and debate on freshwater health in New Zealand.”

He thanked the foundation for its support.

Joy’s role with the university’s long-running Institute of Governance and Policy Studies (IGPS), was one of three disestablished following a review prompted by the need to find external funding after a $10 million endowment used to support its efforts was diverted to other university ventures.

The endowment from the Gama Foundation, a charitable trust set up by Christchurch philanthropists Grant and Marilyn Nelson, was later changed to a “university-wide contestable fund”, which pushed the institute into financial difficulty.

Some academics labelled the decision to fold its work into the university’s School of Government as a result of the review as “disappointing”, adding they feared it would “cease to exist in all but name”.