Baby octopus from likely new species seen hatching at rare low temperature, deepwater nursery

Baby octopus were seen hatching for the first time at the low temperature hydrothermal vent 2800m below the sea. Many new species were also found at seamounts in the area.

Scientists say they have found only the third known octopus nursery, in deep water offshore from Costa Rica.

The new brooding site is 2800m below the surface of the Pacific Ocean at a low-temperature hydrothermal vent.

During the same voyage the scientists, who were onboard the Schmidt Ocean Institute ship Falkor, also proved another previously identified site was an active octopus nursery, the institute said.

That was at a place called Dorado Outcrop, more than 3000m below the surface. It was discovered in 2013, and had been the first place where female octopus were seen to be gathering to brood eggs.

READ MORE:

* 'A rare call for us': Woman hospitalised after being bitten by blue-ringed octopus in Australia

* Coral reef taller than the Empire State Building discovered off Queensland

* Aussie dolphins know how to deliver a sucker punch to octopus prey



At that time, about 100 female octopuses had been on the outcrop, which was an area about the size of a football field.

While no developing embryos had been seen in 2013, the discovery had shocked experts because octopuses had been considered solitary creatures, the institute said on its website.

Octopuses had been seen fighting over territory or mating towards the end of their lives. Females were known to brood their eggs alone in rocky crevices, dying after their eggs hatched.

Schmidt Ocean Institute The octopus nurseries were at depths of 2800m or more where low temperature hydrothermal vents warmed the water

The lack of embryos seen in 2013 at Dorado Outcrop had raised the possibility conditions at the site might not support octopus growth.

But during the latest expedition, scientists using a remotely operated underwater vehicle had seen octopuses hatching, the institute said.

Schmidt Ocean Institute Baby octopus were seen hatching, confirming the sites were active nurseries that supported octopus growth

They were thought to be a new species of Muusoctopus – a small to medium-sized genus without an ink sac.

At Dorado Outcrop the temperature of the hydrothermal fluids was about 12C, compared to the surrounding bottom water temperature closer to 2C. At the newly-discovered nursery site the temperature was 7C.

The new findings reinforced an idea that some species of deep-sea octopus sought out low-temperature hydrothermal vents to brood their eggs, the institute said.

Schmidt Ocean Institute Female octopuses were found gathering to breed at two sites on deepwater seamounts in Pacific Ocean off the coast of Costa Rica

Schmidt Ocean Institute The first octopus found by a remotely operated underwater vehicle is streamed onto a screen onboard the research ship

Schmidt Ocean Institute Tripod fish spotted at a depth of 3026m. Sometimes called stilt walkers, these fish are able to position themselves aboout 1m above the seafloor, to effortlessly capture prawns, fish and crustaceans.