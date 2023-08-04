Spectacular space telescope image reveals giant cosmic question mark

The James Webb Space Telescope image as circulated by Nasa. The question mark is inside the red circle near the bottom.

It looks like just another spectacular picture from the James Webb Space Telescope, but zooming in on a small section of this picture raises a giant question – or, at least, a giant question mark.

Nasa sent out the image under the headline: Webb snaps highly detailed infrared image of actively forming stars.

It’s certainly a remarkable picture, but it’s attracting more attention than usual for a great piece of astronomy.

Not mentioned in the release, but discovered by someone zooing in on the picture, is a giant cosmic question mark.

NASA, ESA, CSA. Image Processing: Joseph DePasquale (STScI) The cosmic question mark is unmissable when you zoom in on the image from the James Webb Space Telescope

There’s a bit of debate about what it might be, but it’s apparently not a message from some advanced alien species. For one thing, what are the chances they’d use the same punctuation as us?

Matt Caplan, an assistant professor of physics at Illinois State University, told Space.com the object might be two galaxies merging.

"The two distinct features could easily be merging galaxies in the background, with the upper part of the question mark being part of a larger galaxy getting tidally disrupted," Caplan said.

The Daily Mail quoted Dr Stephen Wilkins, head of astronomy at the University of Sussex, saying hundreds of billions of galaxies could be observed from our part of the universe.

NASA, ESA, CSA. Image Processing: Joseph DePasquale (STScI) A closer view of Herbig-Haro 46/47

Most had a spiral or an elliptical shape, and looked like blobs from a distance, Wilkins said.

“However, just like clouds, if you look at enough of these, you'll find some which look recognisable, and seeing a question mark in the universe is undeniably very cool.”

The actual image Nasa was trying to get everyone to look at shows a tightly bound pair of actively forming stars only a few thousand years old, known as Herbig-Haro 46/47, in high-resolution near-infrared light.

The stars – 1470 light years away in the Vela Constellation - are within the orange-white splotch where the intersecting red and pink lines meet.

They are buried deeply in a disk of gas and dust that feeds their growth. The disk is not visible in the image.

Much of the material in the lobes fanning out on either side of the forming central stars, and appearing fiery orange in the image, has been shot out from the stars as they ingest and eject gas and dust.

While questions about the question mark may be entertaining many casual star gazers, serious astronomers are already circulating more remarkable images recorded by the James Webb Space Telescope.

NASA, ESA, CSA, JWST Ring Nebula Team photo; image processing by Roger Wesson The new composite image of the Ring Nebula. The nebula was ejected only about 4000 years ago from the star at the centre of the picture.

These show in better detail than ever before the somewhat famous Ring Nebula, also known as Messier 57.

Aboout 2600 light years from Earth, the nebula was born from a dying star that expelled its outer layers into space.

“The high-resolution images not only showcase the intricate details of the nebula's expanding shell but also reveal the inner region around the central white dwarf in exquisite clarity,” Dr Mike Barlow, the lead scientist of the James Webb Space Telescope Ring Nebula Project said.

“We are witnessing the final chapters of a star's life, a preview of the Sun’s distant future so to speak.”