Why the earthquake felt report maps are changing

GeoNet is changing its earthquake felt report maps to better reflect the strength of shaking felt by most people who filled out a report.

From Thursday, the maps will display the median shaking intensity experienced in a particular area, rather than the maximum, GeoNet said.

GeoNet GeoNet example of how the current maps (left) are different to the maps that will be used from Thursday.

GeoNet provided the example above to show how the current felt report map (left), for a 5.6 magnitude earthquake on August 11, differs from the maps that will be produced from Thursday.

Of 20,739 felt reports sent in, only 46 reported the shaking as extreme, but the current map appeared to show a large number of people felt extreme shaking, GeoNet said.

“The new map on the right better illustrates how the earthquake shaking was felt, with most people feeling light (10,298 reports) and weak (7961) shaking.”