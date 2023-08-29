Rare blue supermoon to be seen across country on Thursday

The February 2019 Supermoon as seen from New York City with a super telephoto lens.

Cast your eyes at the sky this Thursday as a blue supermoon makes itself visible over Aotearoa – unless you’re in a spot where clouds prevail.

Following a supermoon at the beginning of August, it’s the second supermoon of the calendar month, hence the name rare blue supermoon. But, no it won’t actually be blue.

A blue moon occurs once every two to three years and one that coincides with a supermoon is a rarer phenomenon. The last blue supermoon was in 2009 and the next won’t be until 2032.

Astronomy educator John Rowe said the best time to see it is 5am on Thursday morning looking west or just after sunset looking east that evening, although not everyone in the country will be able to see it.

The best place to see the biggest and brightest supermoon of 2023 is on the east coast of the country.

“The eastern side of the North and South Island will be the best for clearer skies with more cloud around the western side like the Fiordland and Buller area,” MetService meteorologist John Law said.

Law said Christchurch and Dunedin would be good spots for both the early morning and evening watchings but Auckland and Wellington may be a struggle for moonspotters.

“Auckland and Wellington will be a bit tricky to see because there is morning cloud coming in first thing in both cities, but hopefully it’ll clear off by the afternoon for people to see the moon in the evening.”

TOM LEE/STUFF/Waikato Times A supermoon seen from the southern slopes of Mt Pirongia in 2021.

Stardome astronomer Rob Davison said supermoons look “about 8% bigger and about 16% brighter than an average full moon.”

Essentially a supermoon happens when the Moon’s orbit is closest – or at perigee – to Earth about the time of a full moon.

To put this into perspective EarthSky puts the distance between Moon and Earth at 357,344km near the end of August.

Not only do your crystals charge during the occasion but according to Nasa high tides and low tides are more extreme with a full moon and more so for an extreme full moon.

Petros Karadjias/AP The supermoon rises behind a hill at Pera Chorio Nisou, on August 1 2023.

“The extremes are greater due to the difference in the gravitational pull of the Moon across Earth’s diameter,” Nasa said.

Niwa calls these “storm-tide red-alert days”, and the days between August 30 to September 4 are in that category.

So start prepping your telescopes and get ready because there won’t be a closer supermoon until November 2025.