Shallow magnitude 6.0 earthquake that rocked Canterbury connected to tectonic plate boundary

The earthquake happened at 9.14am, 45km north of Geraldine, on Wednesday.

A shallow, magnitude 6.0 earthquake that struck Canterbury at 9.14am on Wednesday is linked to the boundary of the Pacific and Australian tectonic plates that runs the length of the country.

Andy Nicol, Professor of Structural Geology at the University of Canterbury, said ultimately today’s earthquake was related to that boundary.

The plate boundary zone extends from offshore Westland across to the east coast of the South Island, Nicol said.

“Within that we have quite a few faults, which are taking up the plate motion.”

Essentially the South Island was being squeezed and sheared by the plate motion, which resulted in Wednesday’s earthquake.

The Alpine Fault took up 70-80% of the motion between the plates in the South Island, with the remaining 20-30% taken up by faults mostly spread across the South Island.

“Almost certainly the fault that ruptured in the earthquake today is one of those faults,” Nicol said.

“What’s unknown is exactly what fault and how important was that fault in taking up the plate motion.”

GeoNet The earthquake was centred in the Rangitata Gorge area, west of Methven and north of Geraldine

Many active faults in that area were capable of generating earthquakes.

“The thing is that they don't happen very frequently on individual faults,” Nicol said.

“So we haven't had a lot of them in the past 50 years, but there's certainly a lot of evidence in there for past earthquakes.”

The university was planning to send someone to the area on Thursday to inspect any impact to the ground surface caused by the quake.

The depth of the earthquake was quite shallow, so it was no surprise it gave the area a good shake up, Nicol said.

It was lucky that the earthquake happened in a part of the country where there were few people. If it had been in a larger centre, it could have caused damage.

“If that had been a 6.0 under Christchurch or Wellington it would have been quite heavily felt,” Nicol said.

Chris Rollins/GNS Science Earthquakes of magnitude 5.0 and above between 1840 and 2020

GeoNet calculated the quake happened at a depth of 10.6km, with the epicentre in the area of the Rangitata River bed, near Mt Harper/Mahaanui. It was 45km north of Geraldine, and about 130km west, of Christchurch.

GNS Science geologist David Barrell said the earthquake was centred in the Rangitata Gorge area where two active faults met – the Ben McLeod Fault and the Lake Heron Fault.

“Given the magnitude of 6.0 (relatively small for a major fault), it was likely on a subsurface fault between those two faults.”

There were no known historical quakes above magnitude 5.0 in that area, which was southeast of more active regions, and 70km from the Alpine Fault, Barrell said.

Supplied The Alpine Fault runs for 600km along the length of the South Island

Nearby fault lines are estimated to have ruptured, several times, within the last 18,000 years, Barrell said.

Methven resident Nicky Robinson, the earthquake sounded like a jet plane, or heavy truck, right outside her door.

She described the quake as rolling, rather than a sharp jolt, which tallied with some other descriptions of the event.

Rebecca Chapman, Cafe Verde Geraldine supervisor at front of house, said the fans in the cafe shook. “It was quite wavy” and she became dizzy, she said.

In Ashburton, district councillors at a meeting sheltered under tables, while in Christchurch chairs on wheels rolled across the floor.

GNS Science seismic duty officer Katie Jacobs said the earthquake was unlikely to be directly related to the Canterbury earthquakes of 2010/11, which happened on a different fault.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/STUFF Rose Acland, of Mt Peel Station, talks about Wednesday morning's magnitude 6 earthquake.

“However, the wider tectonic setting is a background driving force for the whole region.”

GeoNet received more than 14,300 “felt reports” as a result of the quake, with more than 11,500 reported the shaking as light or weak, 1750 reported moderate shaking, 170 said it was strong, 2 described it as severe and 11 said it was extreme.

Within about 3 hours of the earthquake, 32 aftershocks had been recorded, the two largest of which had a magnitude of 3.6, which struck at 9.25am and 11.42am.

“When an earthquake occurs there is always a small possibility that a larger earthquake will follow, however the most likely scenario is that there will be a number of smaller aftershocks which will taper off with time,” GeoNet said.

“Because this is a region of lower historical seismicity it is more difficult to forecast specifically until we observe more of how the sequence plays out over the next several days.

“Given the earthquake’s more remote location, many aftershocks will not be felt by people and will only be recorded by seismometers.