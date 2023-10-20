How the Tongan eruption created a mini ozone hole

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai erupted in January 2022, releasing the highest plume ever recorded.

The January 2022 Hunga-Tonga Hunga-Ha’apai volcanic eruption shook the land and seas – and even disrupted the sky, scientists have concluded.

A week after the Tongan volcano blew, scientific instruments attached to balloons recorded an unprecedented drop in ozone over parts of the Pacific and Indian oceans.

Volcanoes have been known to mess with ozone – a gas that shields life from health-damaging ultraviolet rays. But a response has never been seen so rapidly until last January, according to a new study published in the journal Science.

The observed fall in ozone was at a similar pace to the drop that occurs over Antarctica in spring. However, the volcanic degradation didn’t last as long.

University of Canterbury associate professor Laura Revell​ said the erupted plumes mixed into the wider air in the subsequent weeks, diluting the effect on local ozone.

In contrast, ozone over the Southern Continent declines for three months of the year.

In total, the affected areas above the Pacific and Indian oceans lost 5% of their ozone following the eruption. In Antarctica, falls of 60% are typical.

The southern ozone hole can send ozone-depleted air over New Zealand, and is believed to be partly responsible for the country’s high rate of skin cancer.

Six people were killed by the Tongan eruption and subsequent tsunami. But the volcanic plume’s short spell of ozone destruction was unlikely to have a major impact on the human, animal and plant life below it, Revell said.

“Our exposure to UV changes all the time.”

To gather the data, the scientists had to rapidly assemble weather balloons with equipment to measure ozone and other gases, travel to Réunion island off Madagascar and launch the devices within five days of the eruption. That was an absolutely amazing feat, Revell said.

“Anyone who has been involved in event planning before, from a scientific field campaign to a child’s birthday party, will appreciate the effort that went into making this happen,” she said.

“It shows we always need to be prepared to be able to measure and monitor unexpected changes.”

As well as recording a drop in ozone, the instruments found an “exceptional” amount of water vapour in the upper atmosphere, the scientific paper said.

Satellites also recorded large amounts of sulphur gas in the volcanic plumes.

These substances combined, the scientists argued, to create a breeding ground for ozone depletion.

A single, activated chlorine atom can destroy 100,000 ozone molecules. Humans have put a lot of chlorine atoms into the atmosphere, particularly through the widespread use of chlorofluorocarbons (known as CFCs) in the 1970s and ‘80s.

123RF The researchers travelled to Réunion, a French territory in the Indian Ocean off the island of Madagascar.

These substances can last up to 100 years, Revell said, so it will take “several decades more” for levels to significantly drop.

The reaction where a chlorine-holding gas releases an activated chlorine atom requires a surface – which is rare to encounter kilometres above the Earth. But the sulphur gas ejected from the volcano formed tiny particles, providing sufficient surface.

The water supercharged the process, the research paper concluded. There was so much moisture in the air that the particles formed within days, where this might otherwise take a month.

Water also cooled the upper atmosphere or stratosphere, Revell said, creating even better conditions for activated chlorine to form – and damage to the Earth’s UV-shielding layer to begin.

“It was a very rapid ozone depletion.”

On top of water and sulphur, Hunga-Tonga Hunga-Ha’apai volcano also released hydrogen chloride gas – a potential source of ozone-damaging atoms. But human-released CFCs probably also contributed, Revell said.

The eruption’s water vapour has now dispersed in the upper atmosphere, but is expected to linger for four to five years. This could continue to affect ozone and the climate, she added.

“We won’t know what those changes are until they’ve happened.”