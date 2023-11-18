Drilling deep into a remote part of Antarctica looking for clues to how fast the ice will melt

A large New Zealand-led team of researchers, engineers and drillers is hopefully just weeks away from starting drilling on an ambitious project to retrieve a deep sediment core from a remote area of Antarctica.

They first have to use a hot water system to drill through about 600 metres of ice, which is on top of 50m of seawater.

After the 35cm-diameter hole is made in the ice, a special sediment coring system will be used to drill into the seabed, with the aim being to get a sediment core up to 200m long and 5cm wide.

Researchers hope the core will help them determine whether the Ross Ice Shelf and West Antarctic Ice Sheet will melt as Earth’s average surface temperature approaches 2C above pre-industrial levels.

Earlier this month, a convoy of three Antarctica NZ PistenBully 300 tracked vehicles left Scott Base carrying much of the gear for the project, including drilling equipment, on the 1138km trip across the ice to the drill site on the southeast margin of the Ross Ice Shelf.

Six Antarctica NZ staff are taking part in the convoy, with the vehicles towing sleds and a living module. Others taking part in the project are due to fly to the drill site in coming weeks, and it’s hoped drilling through the ice can start in early December.

“These are really remote operations, far away from a base,” project co-chief scientist Richard Levy of GNS Science said.

GNS Science This map shows the route across the ice being taken by the traverse convoy. The dotted blue line is the route to the South Pole. Drilling is likely to start at drill site 1 in early December. Drilling is proposed for site 2 from November 2024.

The only previous sediment cores taken from the same area were about half-a-metre long.

“With these high risk programmes the returns can be really great. Whatever we find is new to humankind.”

Planning for the expedition had been under way for at least a decade.

“We have planned this to bits,” Levy said.

Different scenarios had been worked through, and mitigations developed for a range of possible developments during the project.

“But things can go wrong.”

He didn’t expect weather at the site to be a problem. It was generally good by Antarctic standards. But fog could stop planes from landing, with a risk the arrival of the drilling team could be delayed.

Neil Silverwood / Antarctica New Zealand Antarctica New Zealandâs PistenBully equipped with a ground penetrating radar to detect crevasses

He hoped that having flights to the site spread over several weeks, would be a sufficient contingency if there was some disruption.

Antarctica NZ expects the convoy traversing the ice to take two weeks to get to the drill site, barring any weather delays.

The vehicles, which can each pull up to 50 tonnes of cargo, and two of which have cranes on the back, could continue to move where it was safe to do so in restricted visibility, Antarctica NZ said.

If visibility was too poor, with blowing snow, they would have to stop until conditions improved.

For much of the trip, the convoy is travelling along a route used by the US programme to get to their station at the South Pole.

Then the route to the drill site turns off that main South Pole route. That happens near the Siple Coast, which is at the edge of the Ross Ice Shelf, and is the dividing line between the shelf and the West Antarctic Ice Sheet.

GNS Science This graphic from GNS Science shows a hole will be drilled through ice that is floating on seawater, then another drill used to drill into the seafloor.

Ice shelves float on water, while ice sheets are in contact with the ground under them, although in the case of the West Antarctic sheet most of the ice is below sea level.

New Zealand teams have made the trip to the drill site in previous years, and Antarctica NZ said the route was initially selected using satellite radar imagery to detect crevasses.

Then ground penetrating radar was used, placed on a boom in front of a lead vehicle, to confirm information about the route that came from satellite imagery.

At the peak of the project, about 27 people were expected to be at the drill site, Levy said. There would be 22 small sleeping tents at the site, and several larger tents for such things as eating.

“It’s quite an extensive camp, and quite comfortable by Antarctic standards,” Levy said.

“The crazy thing is we are near the edge of the West Antarctic ice sheet, and we have the option to have a hot bath or hot shower because we’re making hot water.”

That was a luxury, although he didn’t expect people to be having a shower every day.

Supplied Project co-chief scientist Richard Levy, of GNS Science

While the project has a strong New Zealand contribution, including from Victoria University of Wellington, it also includes researchers from the US, Germany, Australia, Italy, Japan, Spain, Korea, the Netherlands, and the UK.

A range of international organisations have also contributed to the US$5.4 million (NZ$9.17m) cost of the project.

Levy said the hot water drilling system used to cut through the ice was made in this country, and had been used twice already near the drill site.

The sediment coring drill - with a diamond-studded hollow drill bit – was based on a Canadian rig that had been highly modified for Antarctic operations at Webster Drilling and Exploration in Porirua City.

Levy was hopeful the core retrieved during the project would provide a record going back several million years, but “the bottom line is we don’t know what we’ll get until we drill”.

Ryan Willoughby / GNS Science Engineering manager Darcy Mandeno with the drill that will retrieve the sediment core, at Webster Drilling and Exploration in Porirua.

The team is particularly looking for sediment deposited during times in the past that were warmer than it is now. One of those times was 125,000 years ago, when Earth’s average surface temperature was 1C to 1.5C warmer than pre-industrial levels, and sea levels were 6m higher.

“So it suggests that somewhere on Earth ice melted. There’s a high chance some of it came from Antarctica, but we don’t know exactly where,” Levy said. Some may also have come from Greenland, but that was outside the scope of the project.

The temperature now was roughly 1.2C warmer than pre-industrial levels.

If samples from 125,000 years ago showed no evidence the ice shelf had collapsed and the ice sheet retreated, then it would indicate that sector of the shelf and sheet were resilient at the temperatures at that time.

Alternatively, the core samples could indicate a threshold had already been crossed that meant little could be done to prevent the Ross Ice Shelf collapsing and the West Antarctic Ice Sheet retreating.

For now, the ice shelf acted as a buttress, slowing the flow of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet into the ocean and limiting sea level rise, Levy said.

The ability to estimate a rate at which the ice shelf could collapse, and sea levels could rise, was limited. It relied on models, and a considerable amount of work was going on to develop those models.