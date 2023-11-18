What New Zealand can learn from an eruption in Iceland

New Zealand scientists and emergency response officials have taken a keen interest in the situation in Iceland this week, where a town was evacuated amid concerns of an imminent volcanic eruption. But what is the likelihood of NZ’s own volcanoes doing the same? And what would happen if they did?

Iceland is one of the most volcanically active places in the world, and since October thousands of tremors have been recorded under the Reykjanes peninsula in the southwest of the country.

Magma is thought to be rising under the town of Grindavík, where a crack about 15km long has opened up.

University of Auckland Professor of Volcanology Shane Cronin said New Zealand and Iceland were both at tectonic plate boundaries.

In New Zealand, the plates were pushing up against each other, with one sliding under the other.

“Iceland is kind of like a renewal zone. They (the plates) are pulling apart from each other and magma is popping up between them,” Cronin said.

“They have a lot of volcanism because of this process.” Eruptions in Iceland mainly produced basaltic lava, which was the runniest type of lava.

Stuff Tongariro eruption 2012

While eruptions in Iceland could last for some time, they tended to be fairly slow, and more of a “gentle” type of eruption, generally producing lava flows, or small quite spectacular fire fountains, Cronin said.

Once the location of an eruption in Iceland was known people could often get quite close to it. Despite that, the eruptions could destroy buildings or cause permanent landscape changes.

Auckland had the same type of basaltic magma as Iceland, and eruptions in Iceland were watched closely as a way to try to understand what might happen if there was an eruption in the Auckland Volcanic Field.

Eruptions in Auckland were thought to have been somewhat similar to those in Iceland. “If you look at Rangitoto, that’s quite a big volume, about 2 cubic km, but it probably erupted for several years and fairly slowly,” Cronin said.

Information on the GeoNet website shows that Ruapehu erupted about 600 years ago. It was the most recent eruption in the 360sq km Auckland Volcanic Field, which has more than 53 volcanic centres, dating to as far back as 193,000 years ago.

Rangitoto Island is the most recent and largest volcano in the Auckland Volcanic Field.

The style of volcanic activity in Auckland meant each eruption happened at a new location, GeoNet said.

The field was young and still active, but an eruption in the field was a “low probability event on human timescales”.

Cronin said a concern in Auckland, which was not such an issue in Iceland, was that Auckland had a high water table, and when magma encountered groundwater the outcome could be explosive.

“Another thing that’s different in Iceland, because it’s kind of splitting apart ... when eruptions happen they happen along long fissures. Eruptions could be many kilometres in length.

“In Auckland ... magma kind of pops up and stays more or less in one position,” Cronin said.

“The other thing we really pay attention to (in Iceland) is how much warning time before an eruption.” That was the time between the first earthquakes and when lava started coming out of the ground.

“That’s something we worry about a lot in an urban area like Auckland.”

LOCAL DEMOCRACY REPORTING/Supplied The last major eruption at Ruapehu was in 1995.

Eruptions further south in the North Island – Ruapehu, Taranaki, Tongariro, Ngauruhoe – involved a more intermediate, thicker type of magma, and tended to be more explosive and make more ash.

“In places like Taupō and Rotorua they’re even more explosive, and tend to make much more ash ... spreading ash all over the place.”

Emergency response officials from this country were hoping to learn from developments in Iceland, to try to come up with scenarios of how an eruption in this country might be dealt with.

University of Canterbury volcanology professor Ben Kennedy told Newsable New Zealand and Iceland both had the potential to create many different types of eruptions.

”Anything’s possible really at both locations,” Kennedy said.

While an eruption in the Auckland Volcanic Field could have a major impact affecting the country’s largest city, GNS Science says the Taupō Volcanic Zone has been the scene of most New Zealand volcanism in the past 1.6 million years.

The zone was about 350km long and 100km wide, and was “extremely active on a world scale”.

It extends across part of the central North Island from Whakaari/White Island – which erupted catastrophically in December, 2019, resulting in 22 deaths – to Ruapehu.

Ruapehu was New Zealand’s largest volcano, and began erupting at least 250,000 years ago, GNS said. Major eruptions in recorded history were in 1895, 1945 and 1995, while minor eruptions were frequent with about 60 since 1945.

Tongariro was a massive complex of volcanic cones and craters formed by eruptions from at least 12 vents over more than 275,000 years, GNS said.

Erosion had worn away what was once a substantial mountain, with Ngauruhoe being the largest, youngest and most active cone of the much larger Tongariro Volcanic complex. Most recent eruptions in the complex were in 2012 at Te Maari Crater, while Ngauruhoe last erupted in 1975.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Taranaki last erupted about 150 years ago.

Along with those frequently active volcanoes, the Taupō Volcanic Zone also included two of the world’s “most productive” calderas – Taupō and Okataina, which is east of Rotorua and includes Tarawera.

Taupō was termed a “supervolcano” with frequent eruptions during the past 300,000 years, including an event 1800 years ago that was the most violent known eruption in the world in the past 5000 years, GNS said.

It was one of three “very large” eruptions, and 26 much smaller events from Taupō volcano in the past 30,000 years.

The Okataina Volcanic Centre, included 35 vents that had been active during the past 21,000 years, GNS said. The most recent was in June 1886 at Tarawera, which killed more than 100 people in nearby villages.

The eruption blasted open a 17km long rift, and destroyed the world famous Pink and White Terraces.

Taranaki is also a volcano. Eruptions started there about 130,000 years ago, with the last major eruption about 1655, GNS said. The most recent eruption was about 150 years ago.