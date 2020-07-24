Scientists descend on mysterious 'blue hole' in United States

Divers found two dead, endangered smalltooth sawfish at the bottom of Amberjack Hole.

Tales of the ocean swallowing places are as ancient as the myth of Atlantis, but there is an element of truth in the science, according to researchers launching a deep-sea expedition in Florida's Gulf Coast.

The ocean does open up and consume areas of sea floor.

However, these are basically sink holes, similar to those that gobble suburban homes in the US, the American National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says.

READ MORE:

* ‘Alien-like’ creature resembling ET discovered in ancient area of Pacific seafloor

* The sub and the see-through squid

* New weather satellite delivers beautiful new images of globe

* Scientists use undersea drones to help predict hurricanes



Supplied Scientists don’t yet know how many blue holes there are. Pictured: A diver’s view of the Amberjack Hole.

When it happens in the ocean, it's called a "blue hole" and what's inside them is largely a mystery, NOAA reports.

Scientists have no idea how many "blue holes" exist or where they are most likely to be found. Even something as simple as getting into them is tough, experts say.

"The opening of a blue hole can be several hundred feet underwater, and for many holes, the opening is too small for an automated submersible. In fact, the first reports of blue holes did not come from scientists or researchers, but actually came from fishermen and recreational divers," NOAA says.

The organisation’s year-long expedition begins in August and will explore a 130-metre deep blue hole known as Green Banana, that is about 50 metres below the surface, NOAA says.

The team will include scientists from Mote Marine Laboratory, Florida Atlantic University, Georgia Institute of Technology and the US Geological Society, NOAA says.

Supplied The benthic lander was deployed to the bottom of Amberjack Hole to collect data and samples.

"Blue holes and caverns are "scattered across Florida's Gulf continental shelf" and most are known for hosting “a high diversity of abundance of plants and animals”, NOAA reports.

A "blue hole" 30 miles (48 kilometres) off Sarasota – known as "Amberjack Hole" – was explored in 2019. The team found it to be an "oasis in an otherwise barren sea floor."

That hole is about 34 metres below the surface and was found to be about 100 metres deep, NOAA says.

Among the things discovered at the bottom: Two intact – but dead – smalltooth sawfish, an endangered species.

One of the sharks, a 3.5-metre-long male, was collected for study, NOAA reports.

"Blue holes are diverse biological communities full of marine life, including corals, sponges, molluscs, sea turtles, sharks," the organisation says.

"The seawater chemistry in the holes is unique and appears to interact with groundwater ... Scientists are hoping to learn ... whether these submersed sinkholes are connected to Florida's groundwater."

The Charlotte Observer