Taxidermist Peter Wells on the art of getting stuffed

Leading taxidermist Peter Wells explains the delicate art of bringing life back to the skins of some of New Zealand's rarest birds.

The chest freezer is chokka – icecream, chicken for the dogs, an albatross, a couple of morepork, yellow-eyed and Fiordland crested penguins, a kiwi and a green turtle from the Chatham Islands.

But there are no wildlife poaching police anywhere to be seen.

This is just one of Peter Wells’ five freezers stuffed with endangered native birds. There are pheasants, too, and clear-bagged fish with black plastic ties, labelled in red vivid – “Ryan”, “Bennetts”.

All are awaiting the taxidermist’s deft touch – the intricate skinning and sculpting that will bring the cold dead carcass back to life.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Peter Wells wanted to be a taxidermist since childhood.

“The eye drawer is where it's at,” explains Wells, tugging open a skinny drawer set with button eyes arranged by colour and size. Red for pūkeko and kererū, yellow for morepork and shoveler duck.

“The eyes of any taxidermy are the most important feature – the first thing you look at. If they’re too high, too low, too forward, too back, it’s going to look quite odd.”

Brya Ingram/Stuff Getting the right eyes in the right position makes or breaks a taxidermy mount.

The little blue penguin drying on the table stares with sad eyes made especially for Wells. He sent a photograph of the real deal to a company in Belarus, which replicated them in plastic.

It’s that obsession with detail that makes the Marlborough taxidermist the mounter of choice for the Department of Conservation and museums.

His albatrosses are locked in a mating ritual in Te Papa's new Te Taiao nature exhibition, his leopard seal pup gives Otago Museum visitors a close up view of a rare visitor, and when the most important kākāpō in the history of New Zealand died in 2010, Wells was given the task of preserving him with the respect he deserved.

When he was found in 1975, Richard Henry was the last male kākāpō left in Fiordland – a crucial injection of genetic diversity into the kākāpō population. After Henry died, Wells took a call from colleague and friend Noel Hyde, who was Te Papa’s in-house taxidermist for 27 years.

“He phoned me up and said, ‘Richard Henry is going to be mounted, and they’ve asked me to do it, but I’ve told them that you’ll be doing it and, just to let you know, this is probably the most important mount of your career.’

“So, no pressure, Noel, thank you. It was a little bit of a nerve-racking experience because I think I’d only done maybe one or two kākāpō beforehand. So it was like, ‘Oh god.’”

Brya Ingram/Stuff This little blue penguin will be gifted to Seddon School, in the hope of inspiring a child to work in nature.

Richard Henry is now the star of the DOC visitor centre in Te Ānau. The little blue penguin is destined for somewhere much more personal. Found on nearby Marfells Beach by a pupil of Seddon School, it’s going back there.

Every year, Wells gift his kids’ school a couple of creatures, in the hope they might captivate a child, as three stuffed birds once did to a 10-year-old boy in Rotorua.

“Our classroom had a pair of kōkako and kiwi in a glass case. I used to sit at the back of the classroom to be close to them. I’d just stare at them any opportunity I had. I think from that age I just wanted to do taxidermy.

“If one student every year looks at those birds in that cabinet and it steers them into some career to do with nature, that’s sort of job done, really.”

Brya Ingram/Stuff Huhana the kākāpō is left to dry. A smaller bird dries in about two weeks, whereas an albatross can take a month.

While some boys love cars, 50-year-old Wells grew up fascinated by birds. But his observational tools were unconventional. School holidays were pretty much walking around the family farm with a rifle and a dog. Or a shotgun and a dog. At the age of about 6, he shot a thrush.

“As a little kid with an air rifle, the reason why I would kill a bird was so I could have a closer look at it. I just wanted to hold it and touch it. I just wanted to have it in my hand.”

Wells embodies the curious contradiction of a profession that preserves specimens for conservation and as trophies for people who kill things for sport. His gentle eyes brighten at the mention of his favourite birds, puffins and Africa’s dramatic secretary bird. But he still goes out pheasant or duck hunting, sometimes in ironic tweed.

Wells’ father had a taxidermy pheasant and paradise duck in his office. When they came back from hunting with a haul of pheasants, Wells would pluck the birds and wonder how all those feathers got put back together to form a whole bird. That’s what he thought taxidermy was.

He’d bury bird skulls to take advantage of nature’s natural clean-up processes, then dig them out and add them to his collection.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Wells says taxidermy is a blend of science and art, requiring knowledge about an animal’s anatomy and behaviour.

While still at secondary school, he wrote to the United States, asking about taxidermy courses. But he was scared to get into it in case he screwed it up, so he drifted into the family hunting and fishing supply business, then helped out when his father set up a pheasant preserve.

In between, rowing consumed 15 years of his spare time, culminating in winning the national senior single sculls, in 1992.

He was 30 when he finally ran out of excuses. He went to taxidermy school in Alpena – a tiny Michigan town the size of Blenheim, with about as many taxidermists as there are members of the New Zealand Taxidermy Association.

“If you didn't shoot deer and didn't drive a pickup, there was something wrong with you,” Wells says.

He knew what to do. He’d read books and watched videos. He was like the students he now teaches.

“They say ‘I think I know how to do it’. But as soon as it comes to putting a scalpel into the skin and pushing things to a certain pressure – it’s a totally different ballgame. That hands-on experience is so different.”

Brya Ingram/Stuff The taxidermist’s genius is turning a leathery skin into a lifelike animal.

Wells spreads a kākāpō skin across his work desk – this is Arab. Found on Rakiura/Stewart Island in 1980, he was believed to be one of New Zealand's oldest kākāpō when he died in May 2019. He suffered complications from surgery for an eye injury, after getting into a fight with another bird.

Before getting to this stage, Wells has measured the whole bird and drawn up body templates. While people talk about stuffed animals, Wells’ bird skins are actually wrapped around a sculpted replica body. He saws off a chunk of foam then carves the form with a knife and rasp.

Then he scalpels the skin off the carcass, uses a wire wheel to clean away any fat and sinew that can mess up the feather placement, washes the skin in dishwashing liquid and gives it a good old flouf dry with an industrial blower.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Museum taxidermy comes in two forms – study skins like this bittern stored for research reference, and mounted specimens for display.

Wells has now worked on about eight kākāpō, including fat, fluffy-looking Huhana, who is drying on the table. She was a casualty of the outbreak of deadly aspergillosis fungus that killed nine kākāpō last year. Both she and Arab were autopsied.

“If I had no interruptions, I would have a bird skinned, washed and mounted by the end of the day… An autopsied bird like this – that’s a different story. With Huhana, I had three needle and threads going with this fly-tying thread. Just to sew the face together probably took me two hours, then rebuilding the skull.”

Wires stand in for joints, so the limbs can be set in lifelike poses. The reward, Wells says, is when the skin is pinned, the feathers have been preened into perfect placement and the carcass from the freezer has been transformed back into a proud bird.

“The best part of the process is when it all goes together swimmingly… The eyes are set in the right position and the bird is looking back at me and basically saying, ‘Thank you.’”

Taxidermy is having a moment. It’s suddenly trendy to have ducklings or a deer’s head in your lounge. When Wells tells people what he does, they still treat him like an alien, but they’re mostly intrigued rather than disgusted.

But the Oar House next to Wells’ studio is a reminder of taxidermy’s awkward past.

Alongside Wells’ collection of taxidermy books, birds’ feet and stools he’s crafted from salvaged row boats, are tiger and bear skin rugs, complete with creepy taxidermied heads. Family heirlooms turned objects of social embarrassment, they’ve ended up here.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Small mammals such as rats get turned inside out and preserved in alcohol before being brought back to life.

But there’s also a long history of museum taxidermy taking visitors inside a world of rare creatures they could never hope to see.

The best way to understand the power of great taxidermy is to look at some of those fusty old specimens in Victorian display cases. That’s because, in the late 1800s, colonial collectors sent kākāpō and kiwi skins back to England with no reference photos or measurements.

“You’ll see in museums in the UK these kākāpō that are like sausage dogs – long, skinny things. The taxidermists had no idea that bird was actually meant to be a big, fat, plump bird.”

Wells had his share of early disasters. “There were so many failures,” he admits in a conspiratorial whisper, followed by a belly laugh. No-one noticed but him, but he constantly tweaked his techniques so the next one was always better.

Monique Ford/Stuff Te Papa’s Tory St storage facility is Wells’ favourite place, but Te Papa curator Colin Miskelly says some of the old taxidermy specimens are so bad he’s embarrassed to loan them out.

As Te Papa bird specialist Colin Miskelly puts it, “You will notice bad taxidermy, but good taxidermy – you tend to just focus on the story.”

Te Papa’s Tory St storage building has a room filled with taxidermied birds – mostly bodies preserved for research rather than exhibition mounts. It’s Wells’ favourite place in the world.

But when Miskelly is asked by a provincial museum to loan out a specimen, he sometimes refuses because he’s so embarrassed by its condition – the eyes are wonky and the wrong colour, or staring in the wrong direction.

Museums now want animals “caught in the act”, rather than just static forms, Miskelly says. To recreate the delicacy of a storm petrel skipping across water or a feral cat poised to catch a fantail takes artistic talent, Miskelly says.

“If I had to, I could skin a bird in the field and preserve it in table salt. But there’s no way I could do what Peter does. That is art rather than science.

“There are very few people that would become such a craftsman that they would be contracted to the national museum because they can do that convincingly.”

Brya Ingram/Stuff Taxidermy also involves casting body parts such as fish heads and bird feet.

Hyde says Wells is New Zealand’s foremost taxidermist across all types of mounting. “He’s just an amazingly talented man.”

Convincing taxidermy, Hyde says, is a blend of science and art – understanding animal biology and behaviour, and using artistic techniques to bring a body back to life.

“You cover most of the arts – you have to be a good observer; a good painter – you have to airbrush colours back in to replicate the bird’s colours, which fade when it dies; you have to be a good sculptor – making casts of the head, feet or whatever; you have to have a good understanding of the chemicals that you are working with; you have to be a good carpenter. You have to be a jack of all trades.

“The overall skill comes down to how meticulous you are in all aspects of preparation.”

Brya Ingram/Stuff Wells airbrushes colour back onto dulled fish skins.

One corner of Wells’ studio is taken up with pottles of paint he uses to airbrush colour back onto fish skins. Getting it right is all about layering – it taught him to look through colour to see what lies underneath.

In a set of map drawers, he keeps hundreds of patterns with the measurements of fish bodies sent to him by proud anglers. It’s an insurance policy against accusations of poor reproductions.

“An old taxidermist once said… keep every fish template, because one day someone will come back to you and say, ‘My fish was bigger than that!’”